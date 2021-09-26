Where to Watch Mallorca vs Osasuna Live in USA

Mallorca will host Osasuna at the Ibertostar Estadi in Palma de Mallorca on Sunday in Round 7 of La Liga. Both of these teams are looking to bounce back from big losses that they suffered midweek in a match of midtable teams.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Preview

Mallorca and Osasuna face off as they have been able to have varied results in what has turned out to be quite a positive start for them based on their aspirations. Mallorca look to remain unbeaten at home, while Osasuna look to do the same on the road.

Osasuna and Mallorca find themselves in 10th and 11 place respectively as they are separated by goal difference. A win for either side would put them within reach of European cup spots.

Mallorca are looking to find answers after being thrashed by Real Madrid 6-1 over at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday. The islanders have in front of them a team they are looking beat for the first time since August 2018.

The home side will not count on Japanese International Takefusa Kubo. The former Barcelona youth player and Real Madrid loanee is going through problems in this meniscus and will be out of action until the middle of October.

This makes the injured list for The Bermellones even longer now that Pablo Maffeo (thigh), Aleksandar Sedlar (knee), Antonio Rail (ankle), Ángel Rodríguez (undisclosed) are all out.

Meanwhile Íñigo Ruíz and Franco Russo are doubtful for this weekend for Luis García.

This is why trio of Lee Kang-In, Dani Rodríguez, and Fer Niño are the catalysts so far this season for Mallorca. All three three players are the team’s joint top scorers with one goal.

Osasuna also are coming off a loss after succumbing to Real Betis 3-1 at El Sadar. The visitors have Mallorca’s number as of late, going unbeaten in their last three La Liga matches. Los Rojillos have outscored los Bermellones 6-4 during their unbeaten streak. If that trend continues and Los Rojillos can get a win, that would put them ahead in the overall series between both sides as it is even at 21 wins a piece.

Sergio Herrera will be available in goal after he was clear to play. There were doubts as to his availability, but he was given the green light on Thursday Meanwhile the doubt for this match will be whether forward Ante Budimir will be available after having pain in his groin.

Kike Barja will remain out of action for another couple of weeks due to plantar fascial sprain.

Mallorca probable XI: Manolo Reina; Joan Sastre, Martin Valjent, Brian Oliván, Jaume Costa; Salva Sevilla, Issrisu Baba, Daní Rodríguez, Lee Kang-In, Amath Mboula; Fer Niño

Osasuna probable XI: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, David García, Aridane, Cote; Jon Moncayola, Oier, Javi Martínez; Rubén García, Kike García, Rober

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 64 Mallorca Wins: 21 (74 goals) Osasuna Wins: 21 (82 goals) Draws: 22