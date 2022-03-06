City vs United Live Stream: How to Watch Manchester Derby in US

A new edition of the Manchester Derby promises to be a tremendous clash as this is the marquee matchup of the round in the Premier League over at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs United Preview

Manchester City are looking to steer clear of a surging Liverpool while United see this as a must-win game is they want to consolidate their case for a run at the top three in the league.

Pep Guardiola’s side had to grind in the league in order to remain six points ahead of Liverpool (despite the Reds having a game in hand), but with this matchup, they will have to execute much better if they want to avoid a similar result to the one they had in their last match against Spurs.

Their 1-0 win against Everton has lots of controversy when it came to VAR disallowing a goal due to offside and Rodri being denied a penalty. All that helped make Phil Foden’s goal the difference in that encounter.

Guardiola confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday that both Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias are both unavailable for the match. The Portuguese international will be out between four and six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The injury woes continue for the Citiznes as Zack Steffen and Cole Palmer are also injury concerns, yet they were not going to be options to start to begin with.

The good news for Guardiola is that he now has both Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus available after they recovery from their respective injuries.

For Ralf Rangnick and his troops, a win against their eternal rivals could the perfect antidote for their doldrums. One can make an argument that their 1-1 against Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano was a moral victory of sorts, but then only mustering up a point in a scoreless draw against Watford helped raise doubts once more.

United find themselves tied for fourth place with West Ham, who have a big match against Liverpool this weekend. They are also looking to stave off Arsenal who find themselves two points behind the pace, but with three matches in hand.

What does help the Red Devils is that they have won four out of the last five encounters at the Etihad.

As for United, Scott McTominay is expected to recover from illness and get the start. The question mark is with Edinson Cavani as he is available for action after recovering from his groin issue.

Manchester City probable XI:

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Manchester United probable XI:

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles; Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo