How to Watch Mare of Easttown Online Free

The latest prestige drama coming to TV is “Mare of Easttown,” premiering Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch Mare of Easttown streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch Mare of Easttown live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with both HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no extra cost. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Mare of Easttown live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Mare of Easttown live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Mare of Easttown’ Preview

Mare of Easttown: Official Trailer | HBOAll truths come to light. Mare of Easttown, a new limited series starring Kate Winslet, premieres April 18 on HBO Max. #HBO​ #MareOfEasttown Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7​ Academy Award®-winner Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. From creator and writer Brad… 2021-03-31T16:00:06Z

Starring Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” is a seven-part limited series billed as “an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

“Mare of Easttown” also stars Julianne Nicholson as “Lori Ross,” Mare’s best friend since childhood; three-time Emmy winner Jean Smart as “Helen,” Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice as “Siobhan Sheehan,” Mare’s teenaged daughter; Evan Peters as “Detective Colin Zabel,” the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation; Guy Pearce as “Richard Ryan,” a local creative writing professor; David Denman as “Frank Sheehan,” Mare’s ex-husband; Joe Tippett as “John Ross,” Lori’s husband and high school sweetheart; Cailee Spaeny as “Erin McMenamin,” an isolated teen living with her volatile father; John Douglas Thompson as “Chief Carter,” Mare’s boss at the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney as “Kenny McMenamin,” Erin’s father; James McArdle as “Deacon Mark Burton”; Sosie Bacon as “Carrie Layden,” Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; and Neal Huff as Mare’s cousin, “Father Dan Hastings”. The limited series also stars Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Mackenzie Lansing, Cameron Mann, Kiah McKirnan, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid, and Madeleine Weinstein.

Episode one is titled “Miss Lady Hawk Herself” and its description reads, “After answering a call about a neighborhood prowler, Detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) shoulders her chief’s directive to revive an unsolved missing person’s case amid increased community pressure. Later, while her loved ones celebrate her ex-husband Frank’s (David Denman) engagement, Mare attends a celebration for her legendary high school basketball win and connects with Richard (Guy Pearce), a professor who’s new in town.”

Episode two airs April 25 and is titled “Fathers.” Its description reads, “Mare (Kate Winslet) visits a grisly murder scene before informing the victim’s enraged father. As a video from the night of the crime surfaces, Mare questions suspects in the case and gives an icy welcome to County Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), who’s been called in to assist. Later, Mare bumps heads with locals and airs concerns about her grandson Drew (Izzy King) in light of her late son’s mental health struggles.”

“Mare of Easttown” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.