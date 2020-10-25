WATCH: Mark Meadows Says ‘We’re Not Going to Control the Pandemic’

In an interview on the CNN show, State of the Union, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that the coronavirus pandemic was uncontrollable and he also said that COVID-19 was just like the flu.

Meadows’ comments came as Jake Tapper, host of the State of the Union, was questioning whether Vice President Mike Pence should be campaigning without a mask since Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for coronavirus as well as four other Pence aides, according to Intelligencer.

Meadows and Tapper sparred during the Sunday morning show, State of the Union, when Meadows refused to acknowledge that Mike Pence was not following CDC guidelines and quarantining after being in contact with several people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Here is the exchange between the two:

(Tapper:) Marc Short has been in contact with Vice President Pence, they are always with each other. Short is now positive for the virus, so CDC guidelines say that vice president Pence should quarantine for 14 days. Now I understand the White House is trying to get around that by saying the vice president is an essential worker. But Mark, how is going all over the country, campaigning, how is that essential work? It’s not like he is helping to contain the virus, in fact, the opposite: he is holding rallies that could be spreading the virus.

(Meadows:) Well, actually, he is not just campaigning, he is working. We saw a middle east peace agreement with Sudan in the Oval Office of the President and Gage then and for anybody to suggest about a president has been out campaigning and not getting things done, all you have to do is look at the facts.,

(Tapper:) He was at a campaign rally in Tallahassee. He was just at a campaign rally in Tallahassee.

(Meadows:) I am not saying that he is not out campaigning I am saying that is only part of what he is doing and as we look at that essential personnel, whether that is the vice president of the United States and everyone else has to go on.

(Tapper:) But he is not following CDC guidelines.

(Meadows:) CDC guidelines do say essential personnel, if they mask up —

(Tapper:) If they wear a mask, if they wear a mask.

(Meadows:) And I spoke to the vice president last night at midnight and I can tell you about what he is doing, is wearing a mask, social distancing, and what he goes up to speak, he will take the mask off and put it back on. But he is wearing the mask as it relates to this particular thing because doctors have advised him to do that. So, Jake, when we start to look at this, here is what we really need to make sure of – On your website yesterday, Jake, your website is talking about, well, now we think the spread is coming from small social groups and family groups. First, it was large groups, now it is small groups.

(Tapper:) It is coming from all sorts of places. It is coming from all sorts of places because the pandemic it’s out of control.

(Meadows:) That is exactly the point. So here’s what we have to do, we are not going to control pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other medication.

(Tapper:) Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?

(Meadows:) Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.

(Tapper:) But why not make efforts to contain it?

(Meadows:) We are making efforts to contain it.

(Tapper:) By running all over the country not wearing a mask? That’s what the vice president is doing.

(Meadows:) Jake, We can get into the back-and-forth. Let me just say, this is what we need to do. (We need to) make sure that we have proper mitigation factors, whether that is therapies, vaccines, or treatments to make sure that people do not die from this. But to suggest that we are actually going to quarantine all of America, lock down our –

(Tapper:) I didn’t say that. No one is saying that.

(Meadows:) Well, They are. Joe Biden is saying that. He says lock everybody down, we are going to have a “dark winter.”

(Tapper:) That is not what he said. He is not saying that.

(Meadows:) We are going to have a “dark winter.”

(Tapper:) That is what health officials say. That is what health officials say, that it’s going to get worse.

(Meadows:) No, no, no, no. Those were Joe Biden’s words.

(Tapper:) We had our two worst days, in terms of infections new infections, Friday and Saturday. The two worst days.

(Meadows:) Let’s be honest here. The health officials did not say “dark winter,” those were Joe Biden’s words.

(Tapper:) He was not quoting a health official, I think he was quoting William Haseltine.

(Meadows:) When we look up a number of cases increasing, what we need to do is make sure we fight it with Therapeutics in vaccines, take proper mitigation factors in terms of social distancing and masks when we can, and when we look at this, we are going to defeat it, Jake. Because, what we are, we are Americans, we do that. And this president is leading while Joe Biden is sitting there suggesting that we’re going to mandate masks.

(Tapper:) The president is holding rallies –

(Meadows:) That is correct.

(Tapper:) – all over the country

(Meadows:) That is correct.

(Tapper:) No masks –

(Meadows:) And in fact –

(Tapper:) No masks required, no social distancing. There have already been, according to health officials’ contact tracing, there have already been cases of individuals in Minnesota, and in Washington, D.C. and in Oklahoma that got the virus at these Trump rallies. (Rallies) that Dr. Fauci himself called a superspreader event, the one that the White House. That is not leading. That is not leading.

(Meadows:) There has also been contact tracing with reporters, some from your own group, where they actually have worn masks religiously. So what I am here to tell you is we need to find the vaccines and the Therapeutics to actually give Americans they’re relieved, that this is not a death sentence, because it is not. But at the same time, to suggest that any of that is not accurate is not based on the facts.