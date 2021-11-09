Marquette vs SIU-Edwardsville Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Shaka Smart era begins for the Marquette Golden Eagles when they kick their 2021-22 campaign off hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on November 9.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of SIU-Edwardsville vs Marquette online:

SIU-Edwardsville vs Marquette Preview

The Golden Eagles finished with a 13-14 mark last season, averaging 69.7 points a game. Former Texas and VCU coach Smart was called in this offseason to try to rebuild the group into a potential contender. Marquette is fresh from a 98-40 victory over NCAA Division II Bowie State in its lone exhibition of the preseason, which Smart says felt like a solid start.

“This is just the first step for us,” Smart said. “Obviously the competition ramps up from here, but I thought our guys did a really good job of trying to execute our game plan offensively and defensively. We were a little streaky shooting the ball, but I thought we got good shots for the most part.”

Marquette standout Greg Elliott will miss the first of four games, serving a four-year game suspension for an undisclosed policy violation.

“Greg had a lapse in judgment and a failure to adhere to our department policies,” Smart said about Elliot. “He’s still an important member of our team. We still love him. We care about him. But one of the things that I think is important to Marquette and I think one of the things that I think is important to leadership here and to me is that we hold these guys to a certain standard. That’s why Greg wasn’t out there. He’s been practicing. He’s been doing a really good job. And, honestly, if it wasn’t for that he’d have been in the game and playing significant minutes. But it’s about the whole person and hopefully it’s something Greg can learn from.”

On the other side, SIU is fresh from an exhibition of its own, falling 62-61 to Division II Quincy University on Thursday.

Now, it faces a tough test out of the gate against Smart and company — but the team wouldn’t have it any other way.

“There was a reason I scheduled this game,” SIU Edwardsville coach Brian Barone said. “I wanted our team to play against a team that was going to play with passion and play with execution, and they lived up to it.”

SIUE finished with a 9-17 record last year, averaging 65.7 points a game on offense while allowing 73.0 points per contest on defense.

Marquette is the overwhelming favorite here, and this should be a good first opponent for the Golden Eagles to get some momentum to start the season.