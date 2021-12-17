Mary Hardin vs North Central Live Stream: How to Watch Stagg Bowl Online

Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central will meet for the NCAA Division III championship in the Stagg Bowl on Friday, Dec. 17.



Stagg Bowl 2021 Preview

North Central (14-0) comes into this year’s Stagg Bowl as the defending national champion from the 2019 season since COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 campaign.

“It’s been a long time, we’ve all been through a lot, and we are just excited to put that patch back on our jersey and play underneath the lights Friday,” Cardinals senior safety Dakota Cremeens said per WGN TV.

“After the season got canceled a lot of us talked about it, a lot of us had personal things to deal with, putting our lives on hold, some of us had jobs lined up,” Cremeens added. “I decided it was pretty easy for me. Winning the natty in 2019 was not a bad way to go out but having one more year of eligibility would’ve been hard to leave on the table.”

If the Cardinals can pull off the win on Friday, it will mark the first back-to-back champion since Wisconsin-Whitewater did it in 2013 and 2014. The Cardinals beat perennial power Mount Union 26-13 on Dec. 11 to reach the title game. North Central rushed for 293 yards against the Purple Raiders.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), meanwhile, will look to retake the NCAA Division III throne in Canton. The Crusaders reached three consecutive Stagg Bowls from 2016 to 2018, which included a win over Mount Union in 2018. UMHB also won against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2016, but the Crusaders vacated the title over an NCAA violation.

“I think this team has grown in stature and development, and is very comparable to the 2018 team that had tremendous confidence in each other,” Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg said per John Werner of the Waco Tribune-Herald. “It goes without saying that doesn’t happen without great senior leadership and guys willing to give themselves to teammates. A big part of our success is having guys who love playing the game and will do what it takes to be successful.”

The Crusaders beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 24-7 on Dec. 11 to reach the Stagg Bowl. Crusaders quarterback Kyle King threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

“It was a really great win for our team,” Fredenburg told Werner. “We had to overcome the fact that we had never won there. Snow was literally going laterally and sticking some that morning. But the sun came out at noon and the sky turned blue, and it felt like we were back in Texas.”

North Central and UMHB will pit two unstoppable offenses against two immovable defenses. The Cardinals score 54.8 points per game but only allow 11.2 points per game. The Crusaders average 48.3 points on offense but surrender nine points per contest.