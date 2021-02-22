Maryland vs Penn State Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team will host the Maryland Terrapins on Monday for each squad’s final match of the regular season.

The dual starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Maryland vs Penn State online for free:

Maryland vs Penn State Preview

The Nittany Lions thumped the Ohio State Buckeyes 28-12 on Friday to improve to 5-0 on the year, and they got another huge victory out of rising star Carter Starocci in the process.

The redshirt freshman 174-pounder secured a tiebreaker victory over one of the weight class’s best grapplers for a second straight meet, triumphing 2-1 over Kaleb Romero, ranked No. 3 by InterMat.

Five days earlier, Starocci topped then-No. 2 Logan Massa 7-1 in the tiebreaker round during the Nittany Lions’ 18-13 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

“I don’t think anyone in our program was really surprised,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson said following Starocci’s victory over Massa, according to the Daily Collegian. “We know just how good Carter is and how hard he works, but you still have to go out there and do it.”

Starocci’s now 4-1 on the year and ranked No. 5 by InterMat. His lone defeat came in the first meet of his career — he suffered a 10-9 decision loss against Donnell Washington during the team’s 24-15 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan 30.

Former Penn State grappler Mark Hall, a four-time All-American who won the 2017 NCAA national title at 174 pounds and graduated last year, got in touch with Starocci after that loss to offer advice.

“He reached out to me and he let me know that it’s all good,” Starocci said, per the Daily Collegian. “It’s one match and that doesn’t define who we are as human beings.”

Starocci added: “I’m really close to Mark, we got better every single day last year together, and we still do even though we’re not on the same team anymore. He’s the guy that is always in my corner and I’m always in his corner.

“I feel like that’s important to have.”

The Terrapins are winless in seven tries this season. A Feb. 19 clash with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights was dashed due to positive COVID-19 tests in Rutgers’s program. Maryland suffered its seventh defeat five days earlier, falling 27-13 on the road against the Hoosiers.

“I want to see our kids manage situations better, understanding how dual meets are won and lost by saving bonus points and collecting bonus points,” Maryland head coach Alex Clemsen said, according to The Diamondback. “We learned that lesson today.”

Maryland redshirt senior Jaron Smith bested Nick Willham at 197 pounds with a 5-3 decision to improve to 1-5 on the year and 30-30 in his career.

“[Jaron’s] done a good job staying healthy, staying focused, practicing really hard and being really consistent,” Clemsen said, per The Diamondback. “And that’s starting to show in his wrestling.”