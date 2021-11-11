Maryland vs GW Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 21-ranked Maryland Terrapins take on the George Washington Colonials at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland on Thursday night.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of George Washington vs Maryland online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels (overflow channels for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch George Washington vs Maryland live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch George Washington vs Maryland live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch George Washington vs Maryland live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch George Washington vs Maryland live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

George Washington vs Maryland Preview

The #21 Maryland Terrapins (1-0) will look for back-to-back wins to start their 2021-22 campaign when they host the George Washington Colonials (1-0) on Thursday.

The Terrapins won their 45th consecutive home opener on Tuesday when they defeated Quinnipiac, 83-69.

Five different Terrapins scored in double figures, including Qudus Wahab, who led the team with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting. The 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown was dominant in the paint for the Terps, adding six rebounds, two blocks, and two assists to his stat line.

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon is excited to have Wahab’s services down low this season.

“It’s just nice to have low-post scoring, we couldn’t do that last year,” said Turgeon. “We just call a play and throw it in there, and then teams will start doubling and we got a lot of good players out there so we can make them pay, so it’s nice to have.”

Wahab and two other newcomers making their Terps’ debut (graduate guard Fatts Russell and freshman forward Julian Reese) combined for 40 points in the win.

Senior guard Eric Ayala reached the 1,000 career point milestone on Tuesday when he netted 13 points and 8 rebounds. Ayala became the 58th player in Maryland’s program history to reach the 1,000 point mark.

If George Washington is going to pull the upset on Thursday, they’ll have to do what few teams have done over the last few seasons – win in College Park. The Terps are 58-13 at home over the last four seasons, which puts them atop the Big Ten Conference for home wins in that time period.

The Colonials won their season opener on Tuesday as well, surviving a late rally to defeat Saint Francis, 75-72.

George Washington is looking to improve on last season’s dismal 5-12 record. The Colonials’ added firepower of transfer guards Brendan Adams and Joe Bamisile had impressive debuts on Tuesday. Adams, a graduate transfer from UConn, scored a game-high 22 points and added five rebounds and three assists. Bamisile, a sophomore transfer from Virginia Tech, tallied a career-best 20 points with five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

In addition to Adams and Bamisile, the Colonials can also fill up the basket with their junior guard James Bishop, who is fresh off a season in which he finished second in the Atlantic 10 conference in scoring with 19.1 points per game.

Colonials senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr. will be returning to his old stomping grounds on Thursday when he faces the team he appeared in 63 games for prior to transferring to George Washington leading into the 2020-21 season. Lindo Jr. stuffed the stat sheet in the opening night win over Saint Francis with 17 points, nine rebounds, six blocks, and three steals.

Following Thursday night’s contest, Maryland will host Vermont on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, while George Washington travels to La Jolla, California to take on UC San Diego on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.