Maryland vs Virginia Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The third-seeded Maryland Terrapins and the fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers will meet in the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse championship game on Monday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Maryland vs Virginia online:

Maryland vs Virginia Preview

The Cavaliers, seeking their seventh national title in the tournament era, upset the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels 12-11 on Saturday to punch their ticket to the program’s 11th national title game.

Virginia middie Connor Shellenberger dished 4 assists and amassed 6 points, both game highs.

“It truly means everything,” Shellenberger said, according to The Washington Post. “It’s why you put so many hours in during the fall as a team and you do all the extra things that you do. It’s our dream. Everyone on the team, we compete for this reason. To have the chance to compete for a championship on Monday, it’s why we’re all here.”

Shellenberger, a redshirt freshman, was not yet with the team when they claimed the national title in 2019; the tournament didn’t take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goaltender Alex Rode, now a senior, took home the most outstanding player award in 2019, making 31 saves across the team’s final two victories. He came up with 15 stops on Saturday.

“I don’t know if it’s anything about this tournament or anything in general,” Rode said, per The Washington Post. “I just think this tournament gets everyone excited, and our defense and our offense are playing so well. I think our team is playing well in this tournament and it allows me to see easy shots and have an okay day.”

The Terrapins, in search of the program’s fourth national title, had an easier time in the semifinals, besting the Duke Blue Devils 14-5 on Saturday to reach their 15th championship game.

They scored 7 unanswered to take an 11-3 advantage, a stretch that ran from late in the second quarter to late in the third. The last tally in that run belonged to attackman Jared Bernhardt, whose 5 goals and 7 points led all participants.

“I think we were just kind of easing into the game,” the senior said, according to the Testudo Times. “We know what we’re capable of [so we] get the ball moving and such so we’re able to, you know, settle down.”

Terps goalie Logan McNaney saw 21 shots on goals and made a career-high 17 saves before giving way to a reserve.

“I think Logan kind of just showed everyone how good he is,” Maryland defenseman Nick Grill said of the sophomore, per the Testudo Times. “He stopped these small shots that he wanted, but again, I think, to his credit, he was saving some that we probably didn’t want. So give him all the credit in the world. We love playing for him and we trust [him] wholeheartedly behind us.”

