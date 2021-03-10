The Masked Singer Season 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Popular celebrity singing competition series The Masked Singer is back for its fifth season on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of The Masked Singer online for free:

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Preview

Preview: An Event Five Years In The Masking | Season 5 | THE MASKED SINGER

When The Masked Singer returns for its fifth season, this time the FOX Bet Super 6 app will let viewers play along at home by competing to predict the outcomes of the show for a chance to win cash prizes. The free-to-play app will dish out more than $250,000 throughout season five.

The press release explains:

In advance of each episode of The Masked Singer, viewers who download the FOX Bet Super 6 app will be presented with six questions to predict what will occur in the show that night. For every correct answer, users of the app will receive an entry into a prize drawing where a total of $20,000 will be given away each week. There will be multiple winners each week. Users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstakes with a $100,000 grand prize, which could be awarded to a single player following the show’s season finale in May.

FOX Bet Super 6’s weekly contest will launch each Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and entries will be open until the end of Act 1 of the East Coast airing on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to build on the app’s popularity with sports fans and expand the fun and excitement into an entirely new audience,” said FOX Bet CMO, Andrew Schneider in a statement. “The app has proven to be an engaging complement to live events and, through this partnership, will help to drive viewership and enrich the experience of Masked Singer fans.”

The season five costumes include Seashell, Russian Doll, Snail, Racoon, Porcupine, Piglet, Black Swan, Cluedle-Doo, Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, and Chameleon. Niecy Nash is stepping in as a guest host after regular host Nick Cannon had to leave the show briefly when he contracted COVID.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.