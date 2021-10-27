Master Distiller Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The companion series to “Moonshiners,” “Master Distiller” returns for its third season on Wednesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Master Distiller” Season 11 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Master Distiller’ Season 3 Preview

“Master Distiller” pits the best moonshiners in the country in a head-to-head competition to see who can brew up the best spirits and take home the prize. In season three, the competition is “boozier than ever,” according to the Discovery Channel press release.

It reads:

Across the country, distillers operating both on the legal side as well as in the shadows and beyond the reach of the law carry on a centuries-old tradition. Each from a unique background and with a specific specialty, these diverse distillers will come together to compete and earn their place in the liquor hall of fame. Judged by legendary moonshiners, Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s “Moonshiners,” as well as appearances from some familiar faces as guest judges, three competitors will faceoff each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit, including gin, peach brandy, absinthe, Navy strength rum, and more. In addition to completing the various challenges, these distillers will need to prove their knowledge for the craft by putting their creative skills to the test each week as they convert raw local ingredients into authentic, handcrafted spirits that will knock the socks off of even the most seasoned of “Moonshiners.” With backgrounds that range from learning the traditional outlaw ways in the backwoods of West Virginia, to discovering how beer was brewed in West Africa, to bartenders and mixologists finding their niche at renowned legal distilleries, these vastly different contestants each have the same goal in mind – claiming the prize of “Master Distiller.” This season on “Master Distiller,” the best-of-the-best legal and outlaw ‘shiners from across the country are back and ready to compete in the thrilling distilling competition that’s boozier than ever. Three competitors, three judges, and one winning spirit — they’ll distill everything from applejack (the first American spirit) to medicinal liquors in the tradition of Jagermeister and Campari. The competitors will go toe-to-toe in challenges such as Scotch vs American vs Japanese whiskey, which pits three regional whiskeys against each other, as well as a lost family recipe showdown where they’ll bring their best backwoods family recipes to the competition. Hosted by moonshining legends Mark, Digger, Tim, and Tickle along with guest judges at the top of their field, each episode will determine who has what it takes to be called Master Distiller. Let the battle of the booze begin!

In the premiere episode, titled “Prohibition Edition,” the description teases that “Mark, Digger and Tim judge as Mark Rogers, Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson compete to distill the best Prohibition-era moonshine.”

Then on November 3 comes episode two, titled “American As Applejack.” Its description reads, “Skilled shiners compete using both freeze and heat distillation in a battle to make America’s first liquor; Lisa Laird Dunn from America’s oldest distillery joins Mark, Digger and Tim to judge whose applejack deserves the title of Master Distiller.”

“Master Distiller” season three airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Discovery Channel.