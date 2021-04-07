Masters 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The annual rite of spring is back this year when the Masters returns to its traditional April timeslot. Limited fans (patrons) will be in attendance at Augusta National to see the world’s top-ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson, defend the title he won just five months ago.

TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be on ESPN (Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, or you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here are some different ways that you can watch a live stream of the Masters. Note that Masters.com will also have coverage, but those streams haven’t always been the most reliable, so we’ll look at some alternate options here:

While the television broadcasts only start about halfway through each round and won’t show every golfer evenly, you can watch four different live streams (Featured Groups; Holes 4, 5 & 6; Amen Corner Live; and Holes 15 & 16) all day for all four rounds of the Masters on ESPN+ right here:

In addition to comprehensive Masters coverage, ESPN+ also has Saturday-Sunday coverage of most other PGA Tour events, 60 years of The Masters Official Films, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 a month or $49.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Masters live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of both the CBS TV broadcast on the weekend and three different Masters streams for the entirety of the tournament (Featured Groups; Amen Corner; Holes 15 & 16) via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Masters live on the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: To find the live Masters coverage, go to the “Your Channels” section inside the Amazon Prime Video app or website, then select the Paramount+ channel. Then go to the “2021 Masters Tournament” row to select one of the featured streams (Featured Groups, Amen Corner or Holes 15 & 16), or select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the CBS broadcast.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel and three different featured Masters streams for the whole tournament (Featured Groups; Amen Corner; Holes 15 & 16) via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Masters live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If you just want to watch the TV broadcasts, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Another option if you want to watch the TV broadcasts, AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and CBS are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Masters 2021 Preview

The azaleas are in full bloom, the birds are chirping and the roars (with a few less decibels) are back. The Masters will feel a whole lot like it did pre-pandemic as Augusta National hosts the 85th edition of golf’s annual tradition unlike any other this week.

Just five months removed from slipping on the green jacket last November, Dustin Johnson will be looking to become the first golfer to successfully defend a Masters title since Tiger Woods won back-to-back Masters in 2001 and 2002.

Johnson enters the week as the betting favorite, despite not being in top form. The No. 1 player in the world has struggled in his last few starts, logging finishes of 28th, 48th and 54th.

The talk of the game of golf heading into the 85th Masters surrounds 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, who captured his first win in nearly four years this past Sunday at the Valero Texas Open. Spieth’s resurgence this season has featured four top-five results, including his 12th career PGA TOUR victory in San Antonio this past weekend.

Spring brings with it the sense of possibility. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4tEcI2GsUq — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2021

Among the other favorites and their accompanying storylines are:

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who is returning less than three weeks after knee surgery

Jon Rahm, who is looking to win his first major and whose wife gave birth to the couple’s first baby last week

Justin Thomas, who is in search of his second-career major and is less than a month removed from a huge win at The PLAYERS Championship

Bryson DeChambeau, whose grip it and rip it style of golf has led him to the U.S. Open title last fall and a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational a few weeks ago

Rory McIlroy, who will be looking to snap out of a recent funk and capture the elusive career grand slam

Last year’s Masters was postponed from its usual April timeslot due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in turn, presented the unique fall showcase. There was little electricity in the air as patrons weren’t allowed on the grounds. And the usual full display of blooming nature was replaced by fall foliage.

The 36-year-old Johnson made history in the first Masters ever contested in the fall, shooting a 20-under par score which eclipsed Woods’ Masters scoring record of 18-under. Johnson took a four-shot lead into the final round and ended up winning by five strokes over Australian Cameron Smith and South Korean Sungjae Im, who finished tied for second at 15-under par.

Johnson struggled out of the gate in the final round and watched his large lead quickly dwindle to a single stroke heading into the 6th hole. However, the world’s No. 1 player responded to the pressure, shooting a 33 on the back nine and finishing with a final-round score of 68 to capture the biggest title of his career.

Golf fans will be treated to the familiar sights and sounds this year as the Masters returns to its normally scheduled place on the calendar. Augusta National will also be welcoming a limited amount of spectators back to the grounds this weekend to generate a few roars around the course. Spectators will have to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in place including masking and social distancing.

Conditions are expected to be much firmer and faster than the soft course that the players ate up in the fall. Temps are expected to be in the low-to-mid 80’s with winds less than 15 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

