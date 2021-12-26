Mavericks vs Jazz Christmas Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Utah Jazz (22-9) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Christmas day.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Mavericks vs Jazz online:

Mavericks vs Jazz Preview

The Jazz are coming off a 128-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 23. Donovan Mitchell led the way for Utah with 28 points, and center Rudy Gobert was his usual dominant self, scoring 20 points while hauling in 17 rebounds.

“There have been times when a team is really aggressive against us defensively, that we haven’t responded on a level that I think we want to see. Tonight, our guys all responded,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said after the win, adding he was pleased with the unselfish play and ball movement he saw from his team.

“When they were trying to run us off the line and things like that, we were really good about making the extra pass and playing with the pass.”

The Mavs are fresh from a 102-95 loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Dallas was without superstar Luka Doncic, who is currently in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and he was one of 10 Mavs players out. As a result, Theo Pinson, Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight, Carlik Jones, and George King all saw the court for Dallas. Jalen Brunson led the Mavs in scoring, netting 19 points in 39 minutes, and Frank Ntilikina chipped in 14.

“It’s not our first year dealing with this, so as we talked about the last game, you keep pushing forward, stay positive and put guys in a position to be successful,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said about his team’s current situation. “We’re just lucky enough to have guys on the team at this point to play games. We’re not trying to postpone any games like some other teams have. So, when you look at it positive, we’re playing games.”

Both teams will be without some key players, but the Mavs are slated to be without several. Here’s a look at the injury report for each squad heading into the game:

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Malik Fitts: out (shoulder). Mavericks: Josh Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Eugene Omoruyi: out (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).