How to Order McGregor vs Poirier 3 Right Now

Order UFC 264 Here

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face off for a third time in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 264 is on sale now. The pricing options differ depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a full rundown of how to preorder UFC 264 right now so you’re ready to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 and all the other fights on July 10:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Order UFC 264 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 264 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 264 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 264 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 264 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 264 PPV

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 264 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 264 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 264

Where to Watch UFC 264

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 264 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 264 Preview

McGregor and Poirier first squared off in September 2014; the former secured a first-round TKO in just his fourth UFC scrap.

Poirier evened the score in January 2021, punching out the Irishman in the second round of the UFC 257 main event. Neither combatant has fought since.

McGregor’s now dropped two of three bouts since he simultaneously held the lightweight and featherweight straps.

“I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch,” the 32-year-old McGregor recently told Fox Sports, according to Sportskeeda. “And then we’ve got trilogy, I’ve got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I’m very focused and driven. And I’ll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th.”

In the rematch, Poirier wore down his opponent with calf kicks before ending things with blows to the face. The 32-year-old Louisiana native recently said he expects McGregor to try and returned the favor in their third meeting.

“He felt how crippling those kicks and how painful those kicks are and how much it changes the dynamic of a fight that I think he’s going to try and use them against me now,” Poirier told The Fight with Teddy Atlas, according to MMA Fighting. “I really do, and that’s what I started doing, I started trying to use them every chance I got after I was hurt with them.”

He added: “I’m working on still landing my offense with my low kicks, but now I’m working on defending a lot more than I used to,” Poirier said. “Just like in that fight, if he would have started checking those kicks, or if I would have been getting taken down because I was chasing that leg kick, then I would have called an audible and gone with something else. I just used them because they were there, it was damaging him, he wasn’t making the right decisions to start defending them, and I knew how much they hurt, and I knew it was going to change the fight.”

UFC 264 Fight Card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor, lightweight

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy, heavyweight

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya, women’s bantamweight

Sean O’Malley vs Louis Smolka, bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin, welterweight

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira, welterweight

Kevin Lee vs Sean Brady, welterweight

Dricus du Plessis vs Trevin Giles, middleweight

Early Preliminary Card

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia, women’s flyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera, flyweight

Alen Amedovski vs Hu Yaozong, middleweight

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.