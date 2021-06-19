How to Order McGregor vs Poirier 3 Right Now

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face off for a third time in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC 264 is on sale now. The pricing options differ depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a full rundown of how to preorder UFC 264 right now so you’re ready to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 and all the other fights on July 10:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
How to Order UFC 264 If You Don’t Have ESPN+
If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 264 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:
Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.
However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.
How to Order UFC 264 If You Already Have ESPN+
Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 264 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:
Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 264 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 264 PPV for a total of $89.98:
Where to Watch UFC 264
Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 264 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:
Roku or Roku TV
Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
PlayStation 4 or 5
Xbox One or Series X/S
iPhone or iPad
Android phone or tablet
Samsung Smart TV
Oculus Go
For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).
UFC 264 Preview
McGregor and Poirier first squared off in September 2014; the former secured a first-round TKO in just his fourth UFC scrap.
Poirier evened the score in January 2021, punching out the Irishman in the second round of the UFC 257 main event. Neither combatant has fought since.
McGregor’s now dropped two of three bouts since he simultaneously held the lightweight and featherweight straps.
“I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch,” the 32-year-old McGregor recently told Fox Sports, according to Sportskeeda. “And then we’ve got trilogy, I’ve got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I’m very focused and driven. And I’ll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th.”
In the rematch, Poirier wore down his opponent with calf kicks before ending things with blows to the face. The 32-year-old Louisiana native recently said he expects McGregor to try and returned the favor in their third meeting.
“He felt how crippling those kicks and how painful those kicks are and how much it changes the dynamic of a fight that I think he’s going to try and use them against me now,” Poirier told The Fight with Teddy Atlas, according to MMA Fighting. “I really do, and that’s what I started doing, I started trying to use them every chance I got after I was hurt with them.”
He added: “I’m working on still landing my offense with my low kicks, but now I’m working on defending a lot more than I used to,” Poirier said. “Just like in that fight, if he would have started checking those kicks, or if I would have been getting taken down because I was chasing that leg kick, then I would have called an audible and gone with something else. I just used them because they were there, it was damaging him, he wasn’t making the right decisions to start defending them, and I knew how much they hurt, and I knew it was going to change the fight.”
UFC 264 Fight Card
Main Card
Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor, lightweight
Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, welterweight
Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy, heavyweight
Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya, women’s bantamweight
Sean O’Malley vs Louis Smolka, bantamweight
Preliminary Card
Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin, welterweight
Niko Price vs Michel Pereira, welterweight
Kevin Lee vs Sean Brady, welterweight
Dricus du Plessis vs Trevin Giles, middleweight
Early Preliminary Card
Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria, featherweight
Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia, women’s flyweight
Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares, middleweight
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera, flyweight
Alen Amedovski vs Hu Yaozong, middleweight
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.