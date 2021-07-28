Melissa Joan Hart Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Melissa Joan Hart is an actor, director, and producer whose net worth is estimated to be over $15 million according to MD Daily Record. She is currently filming “Mistletoe in Montana” a new Lifetime movie that will air this holiday season.

The ‘Melissa & Joey’ star has quite an impressive repertoire, from ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ she has been part of more than 40 different acting projects.

Hart has been married to musician, Nick Wilkerson for 18 years. The two have three boys together, Mason, Braydon, and Tucker.

Here’s what you need to know about Melissa Joan Hart:

Hart Was Paid About $40,000 per ‘ Melissa and Joey’ Episode

At the start of the first season, Hart was only being paid about $4,000 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As the show gained popularity, Hart’s salary increased. After four seasons, her average earning per episode was about $40,000.

Hart co-starred with ‘Blossom’ actor, Joey Lawrence. ‘Melissa and Joey’ was a sitcom about a politician (Hart) who hires a babysitter (Lawrence) to watch her niece and nephew. Both Hart and Lawrence are both parents in real life, which added greatly to the dynamic of the show.

In her book, ‘Melissa Explains it All’ she writes that Mel was her favorite role she has ever played. She even got to direct 6 episodes of the series, which she said she has become more passionate about.

Hart Says She Prefers Directing to Acting

“I’m proud to say in the last year I directed more than I acted. Of course naysayers say, “You disappeared! You’re not working anymore!” I’m like, “Well, actually, I’m doing exactly what I want to be doing, and what I always dreamt for myself at an older age in this industry.” Hart told Glamour Magazine. In fact, this last year, Hart directed “Feliz NaviDAD” on Lifetime, ‘The Big Show Show’ on Netflix, and ‘Schooled’ on ABC, so she has definitely been getting to exercise her directing chops.

“I love directing. I started directing by default. I got to direct a bunch of ‘Sabrina,’ and then it just sort of felt right. It was a more creative outlet for me,” Hart told Entertainment Weekly, “Acting, to me, has always felt like a piece of the puzzle, but directing is like telling the story, putting the pieces together, and really getting to be, at least for me, more creative.”

Hart hasn’t had formal training in directing, rather she grew up around it, and it came naturally, ‘Clarissa’ was sort of like a mini film school for me. We had a lot of downtime on the set, and all I would do is explore. What does the lighting board do? How do you use the camera? What do you do with the boom?” Hart told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hart Says she ‘Loves’ Working with Lifetime

“I love working with Lifetime. My directorial debut for a feature was their 2014 movie “The Santa Con”, so we had this great relationship.” she told Glamour Magazine.

Hart has been in over 5 Lifetime movies in the past 4 years, including “A Watcher in the Woods”, “A Very Nutty Christmas”, and “Dear Christmas.”

“I’m now a Lifetime girl,” Hart told Entertainment Weekly. She has been dubbed the “Lifetime Christmas Queen”, by Entertainment Weekly, “My Tacky Sweater Party has become quite iconic,” wrote Hart, There’s only so much you can do — so much bedazzling, so many things you can hang off of it, so many funny sayings you can have on it. It’s not easy to keep trying to one-up yourself”

Hart Created a Fashion Line Inspired by her Sons

In December of 2020, Hart launched her boys clothing line, telling People Magazine, “King of Harts is a passion project I’ve dreamt about since my first son was born. My husband Mark and I wanted to fill a hole in the market for cool boys’ clothes”

The King of Harts Instagram account has over 10,000 followers, but has not been updated in the past year. Hart told People Magazine, “Our boys wear the clothes as often as possible. They love the cool styles and comfortable, casual feel. We love to have our sons and all the neighborhood boys weigh in on their favorite styles and graphics.”

According to Zulily, King of Harts is described as: “Inspired by vintage American style, King of Harts creates hip casual boyswear. Founded by Melissa Joan Hart and her husband Mark Wilkerson, this brand knows that boys want to look cool while keeping comfortable. That’s why King of Harts makes rough, tough and awesome pieces your little man will love to wear.”

Hopefully King of Harts will become a priority for Hart again soon, but for now, she is busy with all of her acting endeavours.

Hart Made 3 Lifetime Movies During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Hart’s productions company, Hartbreak Films, produced the three movies the ‘Sabrina’ star worked on amidst a global pandemic. First, Hart directed ‘Feliz NaviDAD’ on Lifetime, starring Mario Lopez. Filming began before the pandemic had become as widespread in the United States, so production was halted abruptly in mid-March. “We were prepped and ready to go, and then this whole, ‘Will we, won’t we, when can we?’ Of course, we wanted to deliver these movies on time to Lifetime and get them up before Christmas. We just didn’t know. But we were prepped and ready to go. As soon as it was safe to go it was, ‘Boom! We’re going!'” Hart told Media Village.

Hart continued filming during COVID-19, starring in “Dear Christmas” alongside Jason Priestly.“Because of the success of [Feliz NaviDAD], we immediately went into another movie in that same bubble.” Hart told Media Village. To round out her triple threat of acting, directing, and producing, Hart produced “Once Upon a Mainstreet” on Lifetime, starring Vanessa Lachey. “It was great to be able to just keep going, keep this bubble, and keep the safety. We really think we did a great job and [helped] get the industry back up and running,” Hart told Media Village, “I’m really proud of these movies.”