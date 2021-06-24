How to Watch US Men’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials Online

The U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials will begin in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, June 24.

The men’s trials will be televised on NBC Sports Network (Thursday, 6:30 p.m. ET), Olympic Channel (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET) and NBC (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of both the men’s and women’s (which will be televised Friday and Sunday on NBC) competitions:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are available in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle, while Olympic Channel is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue + Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in every one, and Olympic Channel is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

US Olympic Men’s Gymnastics Trials 2021 Preview

The trials will feature 21 men competing with the hopes of securing spots on the U.S. Olympic Team, and will take place over two days:

June 24: Men’s Day 1, 6 p.m.

June 26: Men’s Day 2, 2:30 p.m.

All eyes will be on Stanford’s Brody Malone, 21, who won the all-around title at both the U.S. and NCAA championships, the latter of which he says helped prepare him for this.

“NCAAs was definitely a big confidence booster,” Malone said. “I think I was definitely more nervous going into that competition than I was this one just because there’s so much on the line for the team.”

“My coach, Syque [Caesar], told me before I got back on campus [this year] that NCAAs is the only competition besides the Olympic Games where you’re trying to hit for a team – it’s not just individual – so doing well there definitely gave me the confidence booster that I can do well under that kind of pressure,” Malone added.

Sam Mikulak will be another athlete with a compelling storyline. Mikulak is looking to qualify for his third Olympics. He finished third in the all-around at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and is a six-time U.S. all-around champion. He will be retiring after the Olympics this year, and he recently said he thinks he’s leaving the sport in good hands.

“That kid’s the future. I’m just this old guy trying to keep up with him now. I’m just glad that there’s someone to fill my shoes when I’m gone — and overstep me right now,” Mikulak said about Malone. “My goal is just to make the (Olympic) team. I know I’m not at my best, and I’m just trying to keep up with him.”

Shane Wiskus is another one to watch. Wiskus is the reigning 2021 NCAA rings and parallel bars champion. “I’ve also had the privilege of competing in the college season,” Wiskus said this week. “I do have some competition experience under my belt from the last couple months, so this is just another competition for me, another chance to prove myself.”

Other notable competitors in the men’s events include:

2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer, who is coming off a first-place finish at the U.S. Championships in the parallel bars, where he also finished second overall.

Brandon Briones, who finished fourth in the All-Around at the U.S. Championships.

Both Alec Yoder and Stephen Nedoroscik, who are the top contenders competing in the pommel horse.

Robert Neff, Ian Gunther, Matt Wenske, Paul Juda, Colin Van Wicklen, Gage Dyer, Khoi Young, Donnell Whittenburg and Cameron Bock will also competing in various events.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.