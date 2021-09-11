How to Watch Alabama vs Mercer Football Live Online

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide football team will host the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Mercer vs Alabama online:

Mercer vs Alabama Preview

The Crimson Tide began their quest for a 19th national title by pounding the then-No. 14 Miami Hurricanes 44-13 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium a week ago.

Alabama outgained their foes 501-265 and won the turnover battle 3-1.

“When you have that many guys who have not played that much, with a new quarterback and all that, you’re never quite sure how they will respond in competitive situations,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, according to The Associated Press. “I thought we did a great job in the game. I was very encouraged.”

Quarterback Bryce Young set program-debut records for passing yards and passing scores, going 27-of-38 for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“It’s a blessing, for sure,” the sophomore said, according to ESPN. “That’s not something I take lightly. There’s been a lot of greats that have played here. But really it’s a testament to my teammates and the coaching staff. The line did an amazing job.”

Saban praised Young’s performance, noting his contributions went beyond the box score.

“I thought Bryce did really, really well,” the coach said, per AP. “The poise he played with, the command he had. He kind of took what the defense gave him and really directed the offense in a positive way.”

The Crimson Tide defense came up with 7 tackles for loss, 4 of them sacks, and kept the Hurricanes out of the end zone until late in the third quarter.

This time around, they’ll go up against a Mercer side that posted school-record 69 points in a season-opening shutout victory last week, albeit against the NAIA’s Point Skyhawks. The Bears also set program records for yards from scrimmage (778) and rushing yards (539).

“I feel like we played well,” Mercer head coach Drew Cronic said, according to the school’s athletics website. “We’ll watch the film and be real about it. We want to play at a high level.”

He added: “It was great to play a bunch of guys. A lot of guys got experience tonight, and that will give us some benefits in the future.”

Carter Peevy started at quarterback for Mercer, going 9-of-12 for 139 yards with a touchdown. Fred Payton and Dylan Fromm also saw time under center, combining to complete 9 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a pair of scores.

Tommy Pollack carried the ball 13 times for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Bears’ ground attack.

“We’re getting ready to play the best college football team in the country,” Cronic said, per the Mercer athletics site. “It’s a great opportunity to show you belong and that you can fight your guts out and compete. Whatever happens, we will get better.”