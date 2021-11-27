Merry Liddle Christmas Baby Streaming: How to Watch Online

Kelly Rowland and Thomas Cadrot are back for the third installment in the Liddle Christmas movies, “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby,” premiering Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Merry Liddle Christmas Baby" streaming online:

‘Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’ 2021 Preview





Play



Merry Liddle Christmas Baby with Kelly Rowland, Coming To Lifetime – First Look The Liddle's are back for another holiday movie on Lifetime. This time, they are also premiering a little one. Here's the first look at the Merry Liddle Christmas Baby movie, premiering on November 27th. 2021-10-30T22:04:59Z

Kelly Rowland is back with the third installment of her “Merry Liddle Christmas” movies. “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” is the follow-up to “Merry Liddle Christmas” from 2019 and “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding” from 2020. Now Jacquie Liddle is having a baby!

The Lifetime press release reads:

This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Jacquie’s sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited, fashionista sister Kiara’s (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With Jacquie’s family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter.

In an interview, Rowland told People that fans “will be able to feel the love” they “poured into this story.”

“I am so excited to be back with my Liddle family for Lifetime’s first-ever holiday movie trilogy,” Rowland said. “Being able to continue to tell their story with our amazing cast and crew has been such a dream come true for all of us.”

Co-star Cadrot added, “This movie just overflows with heart. I think people will embrace the abundance of love and honesty that lie in each of the characters.”

“Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” premieres Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.