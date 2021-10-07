How to Watch Mexico vs Canada World Cup Qualifier in US

Mexico will face Canada in a crucial World Cup Qualifier over at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Mexico looks to continue staying atop the table and get one step closer to the World Cup while Canada look for their first appearance in the big stage since 1986.

In the United States, the match (9:40 p.m. ET) will be televised on TUDN and Univision

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Mexico vs Canada online:

Mexico vs Canada Preview

Despite having his team in first place, Gerardo Martino has a great deal of pressure on his shoulders. The Mexican National Team struggled throughout the summer and into the first three rounds of World Cup qualifying. This has the media in that country waiting to see when the other shoe drops.

Martino does get some good news as Raúl Jiménez, Chucky Lozano and many more European-based players back.

This could be a slow process, but being able to beat Canada would make

If there is a question mark in this lineup, it would be the insertion of either Jorge Sánchez or Chaka Rodríguez at right back as they would have the assignment of having to cover the wing where Alphonso Davies will be coming from.

This will be interesting to look at going into the future as Julian Araujo decided to change national teams and finally go and represent Mexico after having been with US.

Canada will have yet another big test away from BMO Field, should they get point out of the “Coloso de Santa Ursula” would put them in an ideal situation to qualify for the first time in 36 years. They will also be heading to a venue where they have never won before.

John Herdman will be without veteran Junior Hoilett and David Wotherspoon due to quarantine issues that they have to deal with presently. That said, Canada Soccer has already confirmed that these two will join the Blanc et Rouge

Also Lucas Cavallini and Scott Kennedy are injured. Kennedy’s absence will probably bring Kamal Miller into the lineup.

Also goalkeeper Milan Borjan, Atiba Hutchinson and Cyle Karin are not fully healthy and their chances to be in the match in Mexico City.

In the case of Borjan, who had to deal with COVID and a stomach virus in recent weeks and was even admitted to the hospital. If he is not able to play, they would be missing a very important leader defensively. Although Montreal goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has shown his worth when called into action.

Mexico probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Rodríguez, César Montes, Nestor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos; Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Jesús Corona

Canada probable XI: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller; Sam Adekugbe Stephen Eustáquio, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 34

Mexico Wins: 21

Canada Wins: 5

Draws 8