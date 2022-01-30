Mexico vs Costa Rica Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Mexico returns to Estadio Azteca and will host Costa Rica in a match where both team’s World Cup hopes could be solidified.

In the United States, the match (3:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish), and it will also stream live on Paramount+ (English or Spanish broadcast), which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Mexico vs Costa Rica online:

Mexico vs Costa Rica 2022 Preview

Mexico are coming off a comeback win in Jamaica that virtually eliminated the Reggae Boyz from any chance of contention for World Cup spots. Costa Rica also put themselves in prime position after defeating Panama in San Jose.

Unfortunately for Mexico, they will be playing with only 2,000 fans as the FMF look to experiment a method to eradicate homophobic chants from their stadium.

Mexico were able to solidify their position in third place in CONCACAF qualifying, opening a three-point gap between them and Los Canaleros.

Gerardo Martino’s side will also keep a close eye on what happens in Hamilton between Canada and the US as a draw there and a Mexico win.

The good news for Mexico is that they will now have Chucky Lozano at their disposal as the Napoli man missed out on the match against Jamaica. Unfortunately, they will still be without Raúl Jiménez as he is still suffering from a calf injury.

For Los Ticos, Azteca is a place where they have been able to vanquish Mexico in the past and they believe that they could do this once against a team that is not looking very solid so far in this qualifying round. Costa Rica are well aware that another Panama slip up in combination with a win against Mexico puts them in that intercontinental playoff spot with three matches left.

“It is always a special match against Mexico. I expect my players to be up for such a big game on Sunday,” said coach Luis Fernando Suárez.

Costa Rica will be without Randall Leal as well as without the fullback Orlando Galo.

Mexico Probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Carlos Rodríguez, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Orbelín Pineda; Henry Martín, Hirving Lozano

Costa Rica Probable XI: Keylor Navas, Keysher Fuller, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Bryan Ruiz; Joel Campbell, Alonso Martínez, José Ortiz