Former Miami Heat Guard Looking To Take Advantage Of New Opportunity

For Miami Heat fans, the name Mario Chalmers brings back memories of days past where he would offer moments of brilliance followed by some epic blunders. AT the end of the day, the former outnumbered the latter as he was an integral secondary player behind Miami’s Big Three during their championship runs.

On Tuesday night it was being reported that the former Kansas Jayhawk was going to make a comeback with hopes of being able to eventually return to the NBA. Reporter JD Shaw confirmed that the player, via his agents, both affirmed the story that Chalmers signed a contract in the NBA G League.

Free agent guard Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) has signed a contract in the NBA G League, agents Jerry Dianis and Ronnie Chalmers tell @HoopsRumors. Link to story and interview with the veteran: https://t.co/AgpK7JoFgM — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) December 14, 2021

This decision was taken with the objective to be able to return to the United States and finish his career “where it started”.

“I first got drafted into the NBA. I never had dreams of walking away from the game of basketball overseas, so this would be a great way to end my career. Just being back at home in front of the fans that helped me get to where I am today,” said Chalmers in an interview with Hoopsrumors.com.

What Happened To Mario Chalmers

For the former second-round pick, he spoke about coming back after various years where he overcame a serious Achilles injury and re-emerged in Europe.

Yet it was his time at Miami where he became the team’s starting point guard. In 2014, Chalmers was one of several players, alongside LeBron James, that left South Florida. There he joined the Memphis Grizzlies

His last stop prior to coming to terms with the G-League was over in Puerto Rico with Índios de Mayagüez where he signed back in the month of September. This all came days after the team announced a coaching change as they hired former Capitanes de Arecibo assistant, Xavier Aponte, as their new coach.

Before his brief stint Puerto Rico, Chalmers played in Italy and Greece. Earlier this year, he played with Aris over in Greece.

During the European portion of his career, his greatest success was seen during his days at Virtus Bologna as they won the Basketball Champions League back in 2019.

Knowing what he was able to contribute in the past few years, Chalmers knows that he can play any role necessary to help out a team making a playoff run.

“I have a lot left in the tank,” Chalmers said. “I have fresh legs, a fresh body and I’m ready for that full NBA grind again. A lot of teams are fighting for those 16 playoff spots, so at the end of the day, if someone gets hurt or COVID becomes an issue, I’m ready,” Chalmers emphasized.

