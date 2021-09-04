Miami vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The reigning college football national champion Alabama Crimson Tide begin their title defense on Saturday with a matchup against the No. 14-ranked Miami Hurricanes in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Miami vs Alabama online:

Miami vs Alabama Preview

The 2021 college football season gets rolling this weekend when the defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 14-ranked Miami Hurricanes in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Alabama is coming off a perfect 13-0 season where they ran the table in the regular season against 11 SEC opponents and then went on to beat Notre Dame and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff to take home their sixth national title in 11 seasons under head coach Nick Saban.

It will be a tough act to follow for the Crimson Tide offense, who will have to replace the key playmakers from an offense that was one of the most efficient in history, including quarterback Mac Jones, Heisman Award-winning wide receiver DaVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris. The high-powered offensive attack averaged 542 yards and 49 points per game during their unblemished season.

Filling the shoes of the field general Mac Jones (who will start under center for the New England Patriots this season) will be the highly-touted sophomore QB, Bryce Young. The five-star prospect was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2020 signing class and now steps in to lead Alabama in the wake of Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

One of Jones’ top weapons this season will be junior wide receiver John Metchie III, who was second on the team last season with 55 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

The top NFL prospect on the Crimson Tide roster heading into the season will be offensive tackle, Evan Neal. The 6-7, 360-pound junior is a versatile force who will be moving from right tackle to the left side of the line.

Drawing the defending champs in the opening game will be a tall task for 14th-ranked Miami, who finished 8-3 in 2020. The Hurricanes got off to an 8-1 start last season, before falling in their last two contests to North Carolina in the regular-season finale and Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Miami’s play-making senior quarterback D’Eriq King will be returning just in time, following eight months of rehab to recover from a significant knee injury he suffered in the Hurricanes’ bowl game last December.

“When I tore it that night, I knew I was going to play the first game,” King said about returning for this season’s opener. “There was no doubt in my mind I was going to come back.”

King, who is returning for a sixth and final collegiate season, had a stellar 2020 season for the Hurricanes after transferring from the University of Houston, throwing for 2,686 yards and 23 TDs, while also rushing for 538 yards.

Miami returns the majority of their offensive starters, including their top receivers – Mike Harley, Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins. King will also have junior Charleston Rambo in his arsenal of weapons to throw to – a transfer wideout from the University of Oklahoma who had 43 catches for 743 yards and five TDs in his sophomore season, followed by 25 catches and 312 receiving yards and three TDs in 2020.

Manny Diaz will be entering his third season as Miami’s head coach. The Hurricanes were ranked second in the ACC Media’s Coastal Division preseason poll, behind the North Carolina Tarheels. The favorite to take home the ACC’s Atlantic Division is the powerhouse Clemson Tigers.

Vegas doesn’t think this one will be close, tabbing Alabama as 19-point favorites heading into the opener, according to Odds Shark.