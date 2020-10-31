Micheline Roquebrune & Sean Connery: 5 Fast Facts

The iconic James Bond star and Oscar winner Sir Sean Connery died at age 90, according to BBC News. His death was confirmed by his wife and family on October 31, 2020.

Connery died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas. According to the report from BBC News, Connery’s son said his father had been “unwell for some time.”

The Scottish actor was best known for playing James Bond and being the first to bring the role to the big screen. He appeared in seven of the franchise’s movies. Connery won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

Connery married his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, in 1975. Roquebrune, 91, was a French-Moroccan painter. In the ’90s, the two moved to the Bahamas, where they recently rode out Hurricane Dorian. Connery and Roquebrune spent their days in the exclusive gated community Lyford Cay on New Providence.

1.The Two Met at a Golf Tournament in 1970

Connery and Roquebrune met in 1970 at a golf tournament in Morocco.

“I saw this man from the back, and of course, he had a fine physique,” Roquebrune told The Sun in 2011. “But that first day I didn’t know who he was or anything about him. Then I dreamed I saw this man. I was in his arms. And I thought ‘At last, peace.’ The next day I went back to the tournament and that was that!”

2.Connery & Roquebrune Didn’t Reconnect for 2 Years After Meeting

After their 1970 introductions, the two had trouble staying in touch, because they lived on different continents. Two years passed before the two reconnected.

Connery told The Sun in 2011, “In the early days it was difficult for us to see each other. She was still living in North Africa with her children. We were in separate queues coming off different flights. There was a partition and underneath I saw these feet. I immediately recognized them and tried to get through to see her but it wasn’t allowed.”

He said he fought the crowds so he could wait for her, and managed to get through. Roquebrune said, “I’m so glad because if I had arrived at an empty apartment that would have been it finished!”

Story Developing.