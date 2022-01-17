Michelle Obama BET Conversation 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

BET is welcoming former First Lady Michelle Obama for a sit-down conversation with college students from across the country, airing Monday, January 17 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation” online:

‘Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation’ Preview

Hosted by actress Yara Shahidi (“Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”) and joined by students from 22 colleges from across the country, former First Lady Michelle Obama is sitting down to discuss themes “from her acclaimed New York Times bestselling memoir, ‘Becoming’ (published by Crown/Penguin Random House), and what it’s like to navigate young adulthood in the current climate,” according to the BET press release.

It continues:

Mrs. Obama opens the floor to the students to discuss with them topics such as their mental wellness, diversity and inclusion on college campuses, and asks thought-provoking questions about shaping their future and becoming change agents in their communities. The one-hour special was filmed at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, MD.

“I have had the privilege of seeing Mrs. Obama on her Becoming book tour, alongside my mother and grandmother, and it is so clearly evident that Becoming has had an intergenerational impact,” said Shahidi in a statement. “I am grateful to have joined Mrs. Obama in bringing forward the themes of her book that resonate with myself and so many of my peers at this moment in our academic careers and life paths!”

The description of “Becoming” is as follows:

In her memoir, now available in paperback and as a Young Readers edition, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it — in her own words and on her own terms. Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations — and whose story inspires us to do the same.

“We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with former First Lady Michelle Obama and this timely conversation will inspire viewers to reflect on their own stories and pursue their dreams in 2022,” added Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Becoming is an ever-evolving process, and we are proud to create a platform that fosters a community of empowerment and encourages dialogue for young women and men across the nation to thrive.”

“Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation” premieres Monday, January 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.