How to Watch Colorado State vs Michigan Online for Free

Eleventh-seed Michigan (17-14) will get to show it belongs in the Big Dance as a bubble team when facing No. 6 seed Colorado State in the first game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Colorado State vs Michigan Preview

Michigan slipped into the main bracket of 64 despite a sub-20 win season and early exit in the Big Ten tournament. Colorado State comes into the tournament with arguably the best team in its program’s history.

CSU finished second in the Mountain West Conference and fell short in the semifinals to San Diego State, 63-58, on March 11. The Rams notably beat Creighton and Mississippi State in non-conference play.

“I think it’s a testament that we really tried to schedule up in the nonconference,” Rams head coach Niko Medved said according to Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan. “We put ourselves out there. I think that’s been well documented and then we were fortunate to have success when we did that.”

Michigan started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll, but things haven’t gone as planned. The Wolverines bounced back from a three-game losing streak January with a three-game winning streak, but that didn’t even swing the trajectory of the season. The Wolverines haven’t pulled together consecutive wins since expect for back-to-back wins over Penn State and Purdue in February.

“Super excited for our team that we get an opportunity to play in the tournament,” coach Juwan Howard said according to the Detroit Free Press’ Michael Cohen. “It was great where we’ve been seeded. I feel like it was well-deserving. Our players have worked extremely hard and have earned this right to be a part of the NCAA tournament.”

At its best, Michigan has beaten NCAA tournament teams in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Ohio State, and San Diego State this season. Hunter Dickinson, a seven-foot-one sophomore center, creates matchup problems for any team. Dickinson relishes seeing new opponents, Cohen wrote.

“It’s going to be really exciting,” Dickinson said per Cohen. “For me, it’s fun to scout a new opponent. It can get kind of — not boring — but like the same over and over with these Big Ten teams, playing them two times even three times in a season. So for us to be able to play somebody new, I feel like it’s a good thing because you don’t know them and they don’t know you. So we’ll be able to hopefully figure out some things about them that we can use to our advantage.”

CSU’s tallest player is 6-foot-9 junior forward Dischon Thomas, who averages 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. Dickinson, an NBA draft prospect, averages 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per night.

After Dickinson, the Wolverines have a talented senior guard in Eli Brooks, who averages 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. Fellow senior guard DeVante Jones also puts up solid numbers with 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and a steal per game.

CSU’s offense runs through junior guard Isaiah Stevens, who leads the team in assists with 4.8 per game. He also averages 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.

Rams guard David Roddy leads the in scoring with 19.4 points per game. The 6-foot-5 junior attacks the glass well with a team-high 7.8 rebounds, and he averages 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per night.