Michigan vs MSU Basketball 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In-state rivals are set to clash on Saturday as No. 10 Michigan State plays host to Michigan at Crisler Center.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan State vs Michigan online:

Michigan vs MSU Basketball 2022 Preview

The season has not started as planned for Michigan, which started No. 6 in the preseason poll but sit at 7-6. The Wolverines have lost three of their last four, all to unranked opponents. Michigan’s latest loss came 75-67 against Rutgers, which ended the Scarlet Knights’ 87-year winless streak against the Wolverines.

Despite the loss, four players were in double figures for Michigan, led by Hunter Dickinson, who scored 25 points. Juwan Howard was blunt about what’s wrong with his team — and it’s a lot.

“It’s so easy to point out what’s missing from this group,” he said. “‘No leadership. No shooting. No defense.’ I have so much positive — I see so many great things of what this team is going to become. I’m all-in with this group.

“I’m not going to be that coach — I’ve seen and heard coaches point the finger at players, blame players, wondering who recruited them and stuff like that,” Howard added. “You’re never going to hear that from me, because I’m in the trenches with these guys, win or lose, whatever it is. We’re family.”

While Michigan is struggling, the Spartans are not taking them lightly as they come to town.

“Anybody that thinks this isn’t a good Michigan team is crazy,” Michigan coach Tom Izzo said on Thursday after Michigan State’s practice. “They are trying to figure out how to play together, they’ve had different lineups, and we’ve gone through some of that last year.”

Spartans junior forward Malik Hall echoed his coach’s sentiment.

“I don’t ever look at the record,” Hall said. “I just look at what they’re capable of, because on any given night anybody is capable of anything, really.”

Michigan State has won eight in a row, the latest a 79-67 victory over Nebraska. The Spartans have just two losses on their resume, which have come against two top 10 teams in Baylor and Kansas.

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 142.5 points. Michigan State is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games. The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last six games.