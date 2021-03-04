Michigan vs MSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (18-2, 13-2 in the Big Ten) will host the Michigan State Spartans (14-10, 8-10) at the Crisler Center in the first of two games these two teams will play against each other this week.

The game on Thursday (7 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN, and the game on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET) will be on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of both games online for free:

Michigan vs Michigan State Preview

The Wolverines had won seven in a row, and they knocked off two top five teams in their last four games, besting Iowa and Ohio State before getting dominated 76-53 at home by the No. 4 Fighting Illini Tuesday night.

Guard Eli Brooks led the way for the Wolverines with 11 points, and he was the only player scoring in double figures on a down night for a Michigan team that dished out only four assists in the loss. Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard said after the game that his team was going to study the loss extensively, hinting there was much to learn from.

“This is a game truly you can learn from. We will learn from a loss like this and type of performance we gave tonight was not acceptable at all,” Howard said. “We’re gonna come in tomorrow, watch film and see what kind of areas we can improve on. I call it a horror film because there were many possessions where we didn’t do our job and we didn’t compete at the leaves of what we’re capable of.”

Despite playing against a vulnerable Michigan team coming off a big loss, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo said he isn’t about to overlook Howard’s team in any way. “I know I heard Michigan lost but they’re still the best team in this league, everybody knows it, and we’ve got our work cut out,” Izzo said heading into the matchup.

Michigan State is coming off a 64-58 win over Indiana on Tuesday. Forward Aaron Henry had a game-high 22 points for the Spartans, while Josh Langford added 13 and Gabe Brown chipped in 10. Still, Izzo wasn’t please with the team’s ball movement.

“I didn’t think we moved the ball. And I didn’t think we moved bodies (defensively),” Izzo told the Detroit Free Press. “To me, that was the worst first 6 minutes that we played all year. In a couple of years. I mean, I just thought we were standing around. … I don’t know if that was fatigue, you’d have to ask those guys. I even hate using the word,” Izzo added. “But I can’t think of any time in my career where I played this many games — and this many big games, and this many (styles) of games — in such a short period of time.”