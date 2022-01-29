Michigan vs MSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Michigan (10-7) looks to show it still belongs when facing No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs MSU online:

Michigan vs MSU Preview

Michigan puts its three-game winning streak on the line against rival Michigan State, which went up-and-down of late at 1-2 in its past three games.

Losing 56-55 at No. 24 Illinois dropped the Michigan State Spartans to 15-4 overall on Tuesday, January 25. The Spartans couldn’t rally late from eight points behind, 54-46 in the final 5:56.





“Very disappointing the way we played,” Spartans head coach Tom Izzo said per Field Level Media. “Winning and losing right now, for me, I’m way beyond that. I don’t worry about winning and losing as much as how we played. So I’m not real happy with the way we played. And we’ll just keep working at it.”

The next task is to beat a rival that’s been hot of late. The Michigan Wolverines narrowly escaped Northwestern, 72-70, on Wednesday, January 26. That included rallying to win but also staving off a last-second three-pointer by the Wildcats.





“Very proud of how our team, when we were down seven, how we were being together and fought really hard to figure out a way how to dig deep and get a victory,” Wolverines head coach Juan Howard said per Field Level Media. “Each possession mattered to this group.”

Aside from Northwestern’s scare, Michigan has convincingly of late, beating Indiana and Maryland by 18 or more points. Defense has been key as the Wolverines have held every opponent to 70 or fewer points since Jan. 4.

The Wolverines and Spartans will have a big matchup in the post. Wolverines 7-foot, 1-inch center Hunter Dickinson leads the team with 16.5 points per game. Spartans 7-foot center Marcus Bingham Jr. posts 9.8 points per contest.

The two big men have met twice. Bingham and the Spartans took the win in the last meeting, 70-64, in the 2020-2021 season.

“I think I defended him pretty well but he’s a pretty good player,” Bingham said per MLive.com. “He likes to use his left hand a lot. Watching his film and watching a lot of stuff that he’s been doing all year and then picking out parts where I can take away or do a good job defensively for my team.”

Another notable matchup includes Spartans small forward Gabe Brown, who averages 13.4 points per game, and Wolverines small forward Caleb Houstan, who scores 10.7 points per night. At shooting guard, but MSU’s Max Christie and Michigan’s Eli Brooks average double figures and 10.1 points and 11.5 points respectively, but Christie notably has a 5-inch eight advantage.