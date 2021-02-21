How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio State Basketball on Amazon Prime

Watch Michigan vs OSU on Amazon

The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (18-4 overall, 12-4 in the Big Ten) will host the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines (14-1, 9-1) at Value City Arena on Sunday with first place in the Big Ten on the line.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable and you’re looking to watch a live stream of the game online, you have many options to choose from.

One of the best ways is through the Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel. It’s an extremely simple way to watch your local CBS channel on the Prime Video app–which is available on more devices than other streaming services–and it comes with a free seven-day trial.

Here’s how everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Ohio State on Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel via various streaming devices:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3a) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select CBS All Access 3b) Note that the CBS All Access Amazon Prime Channel is different from the CBS All Access app 4) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game

Note: The Prime Video app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Other Devices to Watch the Michigan vs Ohio State on Amazon Prime

If you don’t have one of the above available devices, there are still plenty of other ways you can watch the Michigan vs Ohio State on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, various Smart TV’s (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, JVC, TCL and others), iPhones, Android phones, iPads and Android tablets. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can find more information about Prime Video compatible devices here.

Michigan vs Ohio State Preview

This will be the first time these legendary rivals have faced each other while both being ranked in the top five, at least in basketball. Per 247 Sports, OSU is 12-10 all-time against teams ranked in the top 10 (and 6-3 against teams ranked in the top-five). Seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament is also at stake for both teams, with No. 1 seeds still possible for each squad. A loss changes that, so the winners of this one will have a few extra bragging rights this time around.

The Wolverines are led by 7’1, 260-pound freshman Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 boards a game. Dickinson will be guarded by savvy Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young, who is known for his physical play inside the paint and on the glass. If Young can keep the Michigan freshman in check, it will likely be a huge factor in the game.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, who knows and understands this rivalry from a player’s perspective, having been a part of the famed early 1990s squad that took down a then top-ranked Buckeyes team in the 1992 NCAA tournament, will also be a key factor. Despite only losing once this season (to Minnesota), Howard has come under fire by some critics, and a win here could go a long way to silencing the doubters.

“We trust (coach) Howard, we trust the whole coaching staff,” Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers said heading into Sunday’s matchup. “We trust each other most importantly.”

The Buckeyes have won seven in a row, most recently taking down Penn State, 92-82. EJ Liddell leads the way for OSU, averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Ohio State is scoring 78.1 points a game, while the Wolverines are averaging 78.4 per contest, so this should be an evenly matched and entertaining battle, to say the least. Whatever the outcome, it’s clear both sides are looking forward to this game in a big way.

“You live for these days and these games,” Michigan point guard Mike Smith said. “It’s going to be a championship-caliber game for sure. We work so hard to play in these games. It’s prime time. It’s going to be fun. I’m really excited for this.”

“I think the best way to honor a rivalry is to respect it for what it is and to try to bring your best stuff to it,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “Now it is one game, and we’ve got three more after that. But I do think that all that’s around this game makes it a fun one for college basketball and a fun one for our fans. Obviously, there’s probably more attention because we’re only playing once and because of the season both teams have had.”

OSU won both games in the series last year, eking out a 61-58 win in Michigan, as well as a 77-63 victory at home.