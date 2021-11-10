Buffalo vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (0-0) for each team’s 2021-22 college basketball season opener on Wednesday night.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Buffalo vs Michigan online:

Buffalo vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines finished with a 23-5 record last season, making it to the Elite Eight before ultimately falling to UCLA. This year, head coach Juwan Howard and company are looking to win it all.

“That’s a goal every year to always achieve to win championships. Whether that’s Big Ten regular season, Big Ten Conference, as well as the NCAA Tournament. Our goal is always aligned that way,” Howard said heading into the season.

Michigan averaged 75.8 points a game on offense last season, while allowing 65.1 points a game on defense. The starting lineup this year includes several intriguing young players, and will likely consist of DeVante’ Jones, Eli Brooks, Caleb Houstan, Brandon Johns Jr., Hunter Dickinson.

“They’re very young,” Howard said about his team. “We have six freshmen, and we also have four returning sophomores. And then we also have one grad transfer and I’m speaking of DeVante’ Jones. With his experience and the inexperience — along with Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns, Adrien Nunez — we have a young team that’s excited about learning. They are — they’re excited about learning and growing together.”

On the other side, Buffalo went 16-9 last year, making it all the way to the MAC Championship, where it lost to Ohio University. The Bulls averaged an impressive 81.4 points a game last season, and they’re the favorites to not only make a return trip to the conference championship — they’re also the favorites to win it all — but they’re not counting any chickens before they hatch.

“You worry about today,” Buffalo coach Jim Whitesell said. “There’s nothing you can do about it. That’s going to be decided in March. Get better today. It’s great PR, but that’s all it is. It doesn’t have the substance. We had a bunch of guys returning from last year and that’s why we’re picked there. It’s the idea that we have to get better. There’s no doubt about it.”

The Bulls will be led by two All-MAC first team selections, Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa. Williams was the team’s leading scoring last year, averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and and 2.4 assists per game, while Mballa averaged 10.8 points and 9.6 boards a game.

This will be the third meeting all-time between these two teams. Michigan has won the first two contests.