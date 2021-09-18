How to Watch Michigan vs NIU Football Live Online Without Cable

The No. 25 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) will host the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Michigan Stadium Saturday, September 18.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Northern Illinois vs Michigan online:

Northern Illinois vs Michigan Preview

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have started out their 2021 campaign hot, winning both of their games so far in convincing fashion. They beat Western Michigan, 47-14 in their season opener, and they handed Washington a 31-10 loss last weekend.

Wolverines QB Cade McNamara wasn’t needed much in Harbaugh’s run-heavy attack, tossing just seven passes for 44 yards. Running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins both balled out in the win, carrying Michigan’s offense on their shoulders. Corum had 21 carries for 171 yards ands three TDs, while Haskins added 155 yards and a score on 27 rushes.

“Heard a little bit of noise about it. ‘Why so much running? You gotta throw more!’ That kind of thing,” Harbaugh said this week. “There’s a lot of ways to travel. Some people choose to travel on the ground, some people by air. George Patton was able to get his job done on the ground. Neil Armstrong through the air. Last Saturday night, we chose to grind it out on the ground. And were also able to get our mission accomplished.”

As for the Huskies, they’re coming off a hard-fought 50-43 loss to Wyoming last week. QB Rocky Lombardi had a rough day, completing 19 of 36 passes for 233 yards, a TD and three picks. Running back Harrison Waylee provided the bulk of UNI’s offense, gashing Wyoming for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while Clint Ratkovich added 63 yards and three TDs.

They’ll be going up against a Michigan ‘D’ that has given up just 12.0 points and an average of 84.5 yards rushing per game.

“We have a big challenge this weekend in Michigan,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “They built their team the right way and one that we can certainly emulate. Obviously, I worked for Jim Harbaugh’s brother for five years, so I know the DNA of the Harbaugh family. They have a style that is very physical and demanding — It’s going to stress you out in all phases. We have a big challenge, and it got started on the right foot today in practice.”

The Huskies have been solid on offense, averaging 32.5 points a game, but they’re surrendering 35.5 points a game on defense — and have been particularly bad against the run, allowing 231.0 yards rushing and 4.8 yards per carry a game. Thus, Michigan should feast in this one if it continues to play solid defense.