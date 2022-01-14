Michigan vs OSU Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Michigan and Ohio State face off in a very important Big Ten clash over in Columbus. These two teams look to challenge Iowa and maybe move up within the Top Ten.

Michigan vs Ohio State Wrestling 2022 Preview

Lots of things are on the table as the third-ranked Wolverines face the seventh-ranked Buckeyes over at the Covelli Center. For the visitors, they want to continue to their positive run against their eternal rivals.

Both teams will be facing off for the 89th time in their history with Michigan having a 66-20-3 record between each other.

Michigan come to Columbus having won four out of the previous six duals. They come into this encounter having outscored its opposition 133-21 with bonus points in 19 of its 34 match wins.

There are also several Michigan grapplers that are closing in on the 100-win in their respective careers. Graduate student Stevan Micic owns a 94-15 record, while graduate transfer Patrick Brucki, who spent his first three seasons at Princeton, is now 92-18 in his collegiate career. Last season, Myles Amine became the 37th Wolverine wrestler to reach 100 wins and now boasts a 110-21 record.

Moreover, the Wolverines are ranked nationally at all 10 weights, boasting eight wrestlers in the top 10 at their respective weights and four in the top five. Graduate student Nick Suriano debuted at No. 1 in the InterMat rankings at 125 pounds this week, while graduate student Myles Amine and senior Mason Parris list No. 2 at 184 pounds and heavyweight, respectively.

Ohio State will also look to stay unbeaten after having beaten Michigan State 27-14.

Ohio State hosts Michigan with nine Buckeyes ranked among the Top 25. They are: Malik Heinselman (No. 18/125); Dylan D’Emilio (No. 21/141); Sammy Sasso (No. 2/149); Bryce Hepner (No. 26/157), Carson Kharchla (No. 7/165); Ethan Smith (No. 7/174); Kaleb Romero (No. 7/184), Gavin Hoffman (No. 20/197) and Tate Orndorff (No. 12/HWT).

In the featured matchup of the dual, second-ranked Sammy Sasso will be going for his 26th-consecutive win in dual competitions when he faces Michigan’s Cole Mattin of Delta, Ohio. Sasso’s streak includes wins in 19-consecutive Big Ten duals. He is 12-1 at the Covelli Center.