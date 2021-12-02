How to Watch Michigan vs UNC Live Stream Online

The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) will head to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge game on Wednesday night.

The game (9:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs UNC online:

Michigan vs UNC 2021 Preview

The Tar Heels are fresh from a 72-53 win over UNC Asheville on November 23. Armando Bacot, who leads North Carolina in both scoring (15.7 points a game) and rebounding (8.7 per game), led all scorers with 22 points in the victory. RJ Davis added 12 points, while Leaky Black chipped in nine points and hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds. The Tar Heels had just lost back-to-back games to Purdue and Tennessee, which wasn’t ideal, so a win was welcome.

“There were a lot of frustrated, upset, motivated guys in the locker room, and they responded on the defensive end. There was a stretch in the first half where I think we got seven stops in a row. And I was really excited and really happy for that. And I thought we were dialed in defensively,” UNC head Hubert Davis said, per 247 Sports.

“We didn’t play well on the offensive end,” Davis added. “We missed layups and shots that we normally make. You know, one of the things that I talked to the guys about is what it means to play at this place, what it means to put on this uniform and run out of that tunnel and be a part of this university and this program. What it means not only to them, but to their families, to former players, for this university and for this community. And I was really happy with the response.”

On the other side, Michigan is coming off a 65-54 win over Tarleton State on November 24. Wolverines guard Eli Brooks led the way for the Wolverines, scoring 15 points, while both Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabaté also reached double figures, netting 14 points apiece.

Frankie Collins added six key points off the bench when Devante Jones got into foul trouble.

“Huge lift. … Frankie, he’s been playing well, he’s been working hard in the gym, in practice, in film sessions,” Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard said about the contributions of Collins. “It was great just to see tonight what a team does. Very quick, athletic, tough, and Frankie was able to come in and control the game in the first half in those 15 minutes that we needed him.”

The Big Ten has won the last two Big Ten-ACC Challenge games, but the ACC leads the all-time series, 12-7-3.