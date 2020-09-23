Mike Tyson’s ‘Mind-Blowing’ Admission About What Comes Next

Boxing legend Mike Tyson revealed via social media on Wednesday that the 54-year-old might not be finished with his boxing comeback after he takes on 51-year-old retired boxing champ Roy Jones Jr. on November 28. “Iron Mike” posted a portion of a video interview in which he told someone in the media that he’d be interested in facing one of boxing’s current heavyweight champions in his next fight.

“Listen, I’m very interested,” Tyson said. “If doing that means that we can bigger charity exponents…I’m down to do that, too.”

Tyson said it was all about whether either of today’s current heavyweight boxing champions, unified champ Anthony Joshua or WBC and lineal champion Tyson Fury, would be down to give at least part of their purses to charity.

“If they’re down to do that, then I’m with it, too,” Tyson said.

Tyson ‘Would Love’ To Face Unified Champ Anthony Joshua

Tyson was asked specifically about potentially facing Joshua next. Joshua, 30, currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight title belts.

“I would love to that,” Tyson admitted. “That would be mindblowing.”

Before that could happen, though, Tyson has to take care of Jones Jr., a fellow boxing legend who was arguably his generation’s Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tyson and Jones Jr. will face each other in an eight-round exhibition boxing match scheduled for November 28 in Carson, California.

Tyson vs. Jones will be live on pay-per-view in the U.S. via Triller.

