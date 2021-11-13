Minnesota vs Iowa Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 19 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13 at Kinnick Stadium.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Iowa online:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Minnesota vs Iowa live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Minnesota vs Iowa live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Iowa live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Iowa live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Minnesota vs Iowa Preview

The Golden Gophers are coming off their third loss of the season, falling to Illinois, 14-6, last week. Minnesota couldn’t find a way to put points on the board, failing to score at all over the three quarters. Quarterback Tanner Morgan didn’t have his best game, completing 15 of 28 passes for 180 yards and two interceptions. The Gophers had a solid day on defense, allowing the Illini just 265 total yards, but Minnesota only managed 89 yards rushing, and just couldn’t get it going offensively. Morgan’s two picks also hurt.

“I think that’s the name of the game. You have to win the turnover battle here. You have to in a rivalry game especially, but anytime you play Iowa when you watch them play defense, all 11 guys in somehow and someway have their eyes are on the football. And you don’t see that very much from teams,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said after the loss.

Now, Minnesota faces a daunting task against a tough Iowa team that is scoring 24.4 points a game, while being ranked fifth in the nation in defense, allowing 15.7 points per contest.

“They do what they do and they’ve done what they’ve done forever on defense, and they’re very good at what they do. Everybody knows the role. They get really smart players, and they all keep their eyes on the quarterback, so everybody can make a play. Everybody can make a play from the nose guard to the three technique to the ends to linebackers to the secondary. Everybody has a chance to be able to make a play and make a huge impact on the game. And they’re very good at what they do,” Fleck added.

The Hawkeyes are fresh from a 17-12 win over Northwestern last weekend. Iowa intercepted Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty three times, and the defense held the Wildcats to 93 yards rushing. The Hawkeyes have been dealing with issues in offense, however.

Iowa is set to have a change at QB in this game, as starter Spencer Petras is out with an injury, so backup Alex Padilla will get the nod.

“Based off what I’ve seen for two days, he’s handled himself well. I don’t want to call Alex low-key, but he’s a pretty steady, even-keeled person. And that helps at that position, certainly,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said about Padilla this week. “You hope guys are going to step up and do a good job. I had no reason to think he wouldn’t, but players still have to do it. I thought Alex just kept a real clear head and kept a good demeanor about him. And really executed things pretty well for us. There’s no better way to learn than being thrown into a game.”