How to Watch Minnesota State vs St Cloud Hockey Online 2021

The St. Cloud State Huskies and the Minnesota State Mavericks will meet in the Frozen Four on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota State vs St Cloud State online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN):

Minnesota State vs St Cloud State Preview

St. Cloud State and Minnesota State, both second seeds, enter the Frozen Four with one national semifinals appearance between them — the Huskies came up a game short of the title game in 2013, succumbing to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

They punched their ticket to Pittsburgh on March 28, blasting the Boston College Eagles 4-1 in the Northeast Regional final.

The Huskies trailed 1-0 at the first intermission, then returned fire with a trio of goals in the second period. Defenseman Luke Jaycox tied the game with his first tally of the season midway through the frame, and forward Will Hammer, a fellow senior, potted his second of the year six minutes later.

“The only way we were gonna beat (Boston College) was if we played as a great team,” Huskies head coach Brett Larson said, according to the St. Cloud Times. “We needed everybody tonight, and I think that’s a prime example. Will Hammer is able to shovel one in … and we all joke with (Jaycox) that he’s gonna score a big goal at some point this year, so we’re all glad it came tonight.”

Senior goalie David Hrenak made 26 stops to lower his goals-against average to 2.51 and raise his save percentage to .910

“I thought (Hrenak) saved his best hockey of the year for right now, and we’re hoping he can keep building off it,” Larson said, per the St. Cloud Times. “I thought that he looked comfortable even when he did get scored on. He didn’t look rattled; he was able to bounce back from that … he looked confident.”

The Mavericks, in the midst of their seventh NCAA Tournament, reached their first Frozen Four by blasting the Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 the same day in the West Regional final. Minnesota State joined Division I in the 1996-97 season, having won a Division II national title in 1980.

“Finally, we get a win and find a way to win a regional and get to the Frozen Four,” Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings said, according to the Star Tribune.

Sophomore forward Ryan Sandelin assisted on the Mavericks’ opening goal then scored their second, both in the first period.

Junior netminder Dryden McKay made 22 saves as his teammates blocked 23 shots. His 10 shutouts lead the nation; no other goalie has more than 5. McKay’s 1.34 goals-against average and .931 save percentage rank second and sixth.

“I’ve seen an effort like that as far as commitment to blocking shots,” McKay said, per the Star Tribune. “That selflessness is something we pride our team on and pride our game on.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.