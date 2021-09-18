How to Watch Minnesota vs Colorado Football Online

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) for an intriguing Big Ten vs Pac-12 battle on Saturday, September 18.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Colorado online:

Minnesota vs Colorado Preview

Minnesota is coming off a closer-than-it-should-have been 31-26 win over the Miami RedHawks last week. Gophers QB Tanner Morgan was a bit inconsistent, completing eight of 17 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but he got ample assistance from the running game. Treyson Potts rushed for 178 yards on 34 carries, and he also added two touchdowns.

The Minnesota offense will be going up against a very stingy Colorado defense that has surrendered just 8.5 points a game over its first two contests. The Buffs have been particularly effective against the run, holding opponents to 58.5 yards a game. Thus, this should be a strength versus strength matchup: Colorado’s stout run defense versus a solid Minnesota running game.

“I think [Minnesota] will try to run the football just as much as we try to,” Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s going to be a good physical matchup, which is what we would expect.”

The Buffaloes are coming off a heartbreaking 10-7 loss to Texas A&M last weekend. Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis was off, going 13-25 for 89 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Lewis was the team’s leading rusher, however, netting 76 yards on nine carries, but Colorado couldn’t muster much of an offensive effort the entire game against a staunch Aggies defense.

“I thought we fought toe-to-toe pretty hard,” Dorrell said after the game. “Bottom line, we didn’t finish the game the way we need to, but I think with a young team we’ll get a chance to learn from that experience.”

The Buffs won’t be challenged in the same way against Minnesota, however. The Golden Gophers have allowed 35.5 points a game to opponents through two games so far, and they’ve been equally bad against the run and the pass. Minnesota has surrendered 152.5 yards rushing and 265.5 yards passing per game so far, and it will be facing a Colorado offense that isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders, averaging 21.0 points a game. Both teams will have an opportunity to buckle down on defense, and the unit that gives up the fewest amount of big plays will likely win here.

One other thing that could affect the game for Minnesota? The high altitudes in Boulder. It’s something the team certainly has its eye on.

“We’re going to be there shortest amount of time as possible,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said about the altitude change, via WGN. “With your body, the longer you’re there, the more it’s going to affect you.”

Still, Fleck isn’t overly concerned about playing in Colorado this weekend.

“It doesn’t matter where you play. The New Orleans Saints got uplifted out of their natural setting, going to Jacksonville, and they just blew out the Packers 38-3. You can’t allow the circumstance to dictate your behavior. If you’re going to be a really good football team, you’ve got to win every week no matter where you play,” Fleck added.

The Gophers are 0-3 all-time against Colorado.