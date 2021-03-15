Minnesota vs Michigan Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Minnesota Gophers (21-6-0) and the Michigan Wolverines (15-9-1) will wage a top-ten battle in the men’s hockey Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Monday in South Bend, Indiana.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Michigan online for free:

FuboTV Free Trial

AT&T TV Free Trial

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Minnesota vs Michigan Big Ten Semifinal Preview

Two of the best men’s hockey programs in the country meet in a marquee matchup in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals when the Minnesota Gophers take on the Michigan Wolverines on Monday night.

Minnesota, ranked 4/5 nationally and seeded second in the Big Ten, survived a big-time scare in the quarterfinals on Sunday when they got past the seventh-seeded Michigan State Spartans 2-1 in overtime.

The Gophers fell behind 1-0 in the first period and were blanked for the first 55 minutes of the game. Sophomore forward Bryce Brodzinski knotted the score at 1 with a goal at 15:01 of the third period. Brodzinski has scored in three consecutive games and has netted 8 goals and recorded 13 points this season.

The hero of the night was junior forward Sampo Ranta, who propelled Minnesota into the semifinals with the game-winning goal at 10:35 of the extra period. It was Ranta’s team-best 17th goal of the season, which ranks him third in the nation in goals scored.

In Sampo Ranta We Trust. pic.twitter.com/9nQ8ywjl4W — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 14, 2021

Minnesota outshot Michigan State 50-23. The Gophers picked up their first win of the season after trailing heading into the third period (1-4-0).

Senior goaltender Jack LaFontaine continued his brilliance, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to his NCAA-leading 19th victory of the season. LaFontaine, who has allowed two goals or fewer in 25 of his last 29 starts, is a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award and a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and Senior CLASS Award.

Michigan, ranked 6/7 nationally and seeded third in the Big Ten, comes into Monday night’s game fresh off a shutout of the sixth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes, 4-0, on Sunday.

Junior team captain Strauss Mann saved 26 shots to cement his 11th career shutout. Mann is the first goalie to serve as team captain for the Michigan hockey program in 78 years.

Freshman forward Brendan Brisson scored two goals against the Buckeyes – his ninth and tenth goals of the season.

Michigan has gone more than three games in Big Ten tournament action without giving up a goal, dating back to 2019. The Wolverines fell to Minnesota in the quarterfinal round series, 2-0, in 2019.

The Gophers will be looking to get past the semifinal round where they were tripped up in 2019 when they fell to eventual conference tournament champion Notre Dame, 2-1 in overtime. The 2020 conference tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the Minnesota-Michigan game will play the winner of Monday’s first semifinal round game (Wisconsin-Penn State) in the Big Ten tournament championship game on Tuesday.