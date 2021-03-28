How to Watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State Hockey Online 2021

The first-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet the second-seeded Minnesota State Mavericks in the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament’s West Regional final on Sunday at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Minnesota State online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

ESPN and ESPN2 are include in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Minnesota vs Minnesota State Preview

The Mavericks claimed their first NCAA Tournament victory on Saturday, besting the Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-3 in overtime.

Minnesota State trailed 3-1 before sophomore forward Nathan Smith halved the deficit with about five minutes remaining. After the Mavericks pulled junior goalie Dryden McKay for an extra skater, sophomore forward Cade Borchardt knotted things up with a minute to go.

“We were just trying to find a way to claw back into that one,” Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings said, according to the Star Tribune. “We dug ourselves a pretty deep hole. Scoring those last three goals — getting that extra attacker goal and that goal in overtime — says a lot about this team.”

Just over a minute into overtime, sophomore forward Brendan Furry drove to the net only for his shot to go wide. Senior forward Reggie Lutz fielded the puck behind the net and tried to cram it home to the goalie’s left, only for the disc to squirt out to sophomore forward Ryan Sandelin, who banged it in.

“Furry made a great move down the middle,” Sandelin said, per the Star Tribune.

He added: “Reggie made a great play. Luckily, it came to me.”

The Mavericks, who won a Division II national title in 1980 before joining Division I ahead of the 1996-97 season, entered the night 0-3 in NCAA Tournament games.

“We’ll enjoy it for about an hour and then focus on our game tomorrow,” senior defenseman and captain Riese Zmolek said, per the Star Tribune.

The Golden Gophers, in search of their 22nd Frozen Four appearance and sixth national title, opened their tournament with a 7-2 shellacking of the Omaha Mavericks.

“It feels awful good, I can tell you that,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said, according to the school’s athletics website. “But most important, I’m really pleased with how we played tonight.”

Freshman forward Mason Nevers scored for the first time in his collegiate career to give the Minnesota a 1-0 lead about six minutes into the opening frame. He struck again late in the second period to make it 6-1.

“[It was] unbelievable,” Nevers said, per Minnesota’s athletics site. “It’s been a long year, obviously, not scoring yet, with a lot of frustrating nights, but you just have to stick to the process. I’ve got a great group of guys around me. No better time to score than now, so it felt really good.”

Junior forward Sampo Ranta assisted on Nevers’s second goal and added one of his own to bring his season total to 19, the second-most in the nation.

“Getting off to a good start is a key,” Ranta said, per the Minnesota athletics site. “You have to be ready from the get-go, and that’s what we have to do tomorrow, too.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.