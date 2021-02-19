Minnesota vs Nebraska Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 4 Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball team will host the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers for a pair of matches on Friday and Sunday.

The match starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Nebraska online for free:

Minnesota vs Nebraska Preview

The Cornhuskers have dominated their early-season schedule, dropping just two games en route to a 6-0 record. They traveled to Piscataway, NJ, last week, besting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-0 on Feb. 12 and 3-1 a day later.

Nebraska junior setter Nicklin Hames doled out 86 assists over the weekend to go with 27 digs.

“Give Nicklin a ton of credit,” Cornhuskers head coach John Cook said after the second victory, according to The Daily Nebraskan. “She’s doing good passes, bad passes and she’s really mixing it up. It makes us really hard to defend and think we’re just scratching the surface of what we can do with that.”

Outside hitter Madi Kubik and libero Kenzie Knuckles, both sophomores, each matched Hames’s 27 digs across the two matches, tying for the team high.

Middle blocker Kayla Caffey, a graduate transfer, came up with 3 blocks in the first match, adding 7 kills on a .545 hitting percentage, but she appeared in just one set the following day.

“[Caffey is] probably one of our most improved players,” Cook said, per The Daily Nebraskan. “She’s had to make a lot of changes from what she’s done in the past and how we train here. This weekend, I saw a lot of things working on come through and that’s why she’s had some really good stats.”

The Gophers are also undefeated on the young season, triumphing in all eight of their tests. They topped the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-1 and 3-2 at home on Saturday and Sunday.

Minnesota overcame a 2-1 deficit the second time around.

“We know there’s going to be an ebb and flow within the match,” Gophers head coach Hugh McCutcheon said after the second victory, according to The Minnesota Daily. “During the match, we know that things might not be working now, but we have a fundamental belief that things are going to work out.”

Senior outside hitter Stephanie Samedy had 42 kills and 27 blocks over the weekend.

In the second match, junior outside hitter Adanna Rollins rested during the third set before leading the team to victory in the fourth with 5 kills. She finished the match with 9 and the weekend with 20.

“I was really impressed with her,” McCutcheon said, per The Minnesota Daily. “I know things weren’t going great with her, but she carries a big load for our team. Part of pulling her in the third was also to give her a breath and she seemed to respond quite well.”