Miss Universe 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant is airing live Sunday, December 12 starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Miss Universe 2021 online in the US:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Miss Universe 2021 Preview





Play



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition | FULL SHOW Watch the 70th Edition of the MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition, LIVE from Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2021 will be the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. Learn more about the competition at missuniverse.com… 2021-12-10T20:03:04Z

The 70th annual Miss Universe pageant is airing live from Eilat, Israel on FOX on Sunday, December 12. Steve Harvey returns as host as the reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza (Mexico) crowns her successor.

The FOX press release teases:

More than 75 contestants will compete for the opportunity to become the next Miss Universe. This year’s competition also will feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. This will mark the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition. Additionally, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.

The selection committee for the event includes Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori, plus supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, Adamari López, and Rena Sofer.

“This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition and it is always a highlight of my year. Each show I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage,” Steve Harvey told People. “I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

“I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day,” he added.

“I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It’s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,” said Lori Harvey, adding, “Also, I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also excited to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine!”

Performers include JoJo and Israeli singer Noa Kirel, and Carson Kressley and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will be working as the backstage hosts.

The woman representing the United States is Miss Kentucky Elle Smith, who won the Miss USA pageant less than a month ago. She tells WKYT, “It was a little bit overwhelming to be honest because it was such a quick turnaround, but I’m extremely grateful.”

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant airs live Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.