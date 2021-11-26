Missouri vs Arkansas Football Live Stream: How to Watch Battle Line Rivalry 2021

The Battle Line Rivalry is set for Friday as Arkansas hosts MIssouri at Razorback Stadium.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Missouri vs Arkansas online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Missouri vs Arkansas live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Missouri vs Arkansas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Missouri vs Arkansas live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Missouri vs Arkansas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Missouri vs Arkansas live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Missouri vs Arkansas Football 2021 Preview

Arkansas is looking to bounce back after a loss to No. 2 Alabama last week, a game nobody faults the Razorbacks for dropping. Arkansas is seeking a recovery against an old foe in Missouri. There have been 12 meetings total between the programs dating back to 1906, with the Tigers holding a 9-3 edge in the series. Missouri is currently on a five-game win streak against the Razorbacks.

Sam Pittman has helped turn around the Razorback program and they’ll finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016, regardless of what happens the rest of the way. However, last week was a major measuring stick against No. 2 Alabama, with Arkansas falling 42-35.

The Razorbacks lost by just a single score but it was a fateful decision in the fourth quarter that made the game so close. Arkansas went for it on a fourth-and-11 play at its own 34 and picked it up. However, Arkansas was able to make it a one-touchdown game with just over a minute left and saw their hopes sink after not nabbing the onside kick.

“Alright, this is the truth,” Pittman said. “We’d played such a good game, and we’re down on the 35, and we’re 14 down. And I go, ‘If we don’t make it, they’re going to score again, and there’s a chance they can score again and beat us by 21, and that’s not going to be the tell-tale.

“And in that time when I sent the punt team out there versus the time that I called timeout, I said, ‘I ain’t giving these kids a chance to win, and if I do this they’re going to hold it against me, and I’m going to hold it against myself forever,’” Pittman said. “No matter what the outcome is, we’ve got to play to win, and that’s exactly what happened.”

While Arkansas seems to have the leg-up heading into this edition of the Battle Line Rivalry, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has not been shy to rub in their current streak against the Razorbacks.

“I kind of like the rivalry we’ve got with Arkansas,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t remember the last time they beat us, so I kind of like that one. The Battle Line Rivalry, it’s pretty good for us. I think we’ll just keep that one right now. That’s a good one.”

Arkansas is a 14.5 point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 62.5 points. The total has gone over in four of Arkansas’ last six games.