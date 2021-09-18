Where to Watch Missouri vs SEMO Football 2021

The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will host the Southeast Missouri State RedHawks (0-2) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 18.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Southeast Missouri State vs Missouri:

Southeast Missouri State vs Missouri Preview

The Tigers are coming off a 35-28 loss to Kentucky last weekend. QB Connor Bazelak completed 34 of 51 passes for 294 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, but Mizzou couldn’t score more than seven points in a quarter, and that lack of explosiveness hurt them against the Wildcats.

“I think the huge positive is as poorly as we played, if we make one more play, we have a chance to win the game,” Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “And that’s a tribute to our team’s refusal to give in, to continue to fight, scratch and claw all the way throughout the game. So those are positive things. We’re still trying to figure out who we are. I think we’re starting to settle into where our strengths and weaknesses are and pushing toward those.”

Seven penalties for 65 yards also hampered the Tigers and made a huge impact on the game.

“I think we had between 9 and 11 penalties,” Drinkwitz said after the game, overestimating a bit. “Those are free yards given away with no reason for it. … We’ve got to get that cleaned up. And we’ve got to stop the run. … We’ve got to be able to be physical in the trenches.”

Fortunately for Mizzou, it will be playing an even more penalized team in the RedHawks, who have amassed a whopping 21 penalties in their first two games.

SEMO is scoring 17.5 points a game, which isn’t great, but the real problem so far this season has been on defense, where it has surrendered 49.5 points per contest. Southeast Missouri State is coming off a 52-14 beat down courtesy of Sam Houston State last weekend.

RedHawks QB CJ Ogbonna went 13-27 for 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss, but it was lack of run defense that made their loss to Sam Houston so lopsided. SEMO’s defense allowed 561 total yards, 297 of which were on the ground. It’s something the’ll have to clean up moving forward.

“If you’re really interested in improving and getting better, you’re interested in having problems. Now we know where we have to get better,” Redhawks coach Tom Matukewicz said, per Fox 4 in Kansas City. “We can’t get frustrated by the results and have that take away from our energy to be prepared. As long as we’re excited and interested in getting better, we have a good chance.”