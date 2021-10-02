How to Watch Montana vs Eastern Washington Football Live Online

Big Sky heavyweights Eastern Washington and Montana clash for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Montana vs Eastern Washington online:

Montana vs Eastern Washington Preview

Montana beat Eastern Washington 34-17 in 2019 during a relatively down year for the Eagles.

The Griz (3-0), ranked No.4 in the FCS this season, didn’t play in the FCS spring season but haven’t missed a beat since the last season the program fielded a team in 2019. The Eagles (4-0), ranked No. 6 in the FCS this year, looked more like their elite FCS selves in the spring, making the playoffs. The Eagles looked poised to take down perennial power North Dakota State in the playoffs, but the Bison rallied from a big hole at the Fargodome to blow out the Eagles.

Both the Griz and Eagles have FBS upsets thus far. The Griz downed Washington, ranked No. 20 at the time. The Eagles beat UNLV in overtime in September.

Montana will look for its second win in the state of Washington when facing the Eagles, but EWU has enjoyed quite the home-field advantage on its red turf of late. The Eagles own an 18-game home winning streak, and the Griz haven’t ever won at EWU since the red turf got installed, 0-5 overall per CBS Sports.com.

The Eagles and Griz both have high-flying offenses, a classic trademark of Big Sky Conference teams. Both teams come in averaging more than 30 points per game with the Griz posting 31.3 per contest and the Eagles, a staggering 52.5 per game.

Griz quarterback Cameron Humphrey has thrown for 572 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions thus far. He completes 63.5% of his passes and spreads the ball around well. Mitch Roberts leads Griz receivers with 10 catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown this season. Malik Flowers and Samuel Akem each have two touchdown catches this season and 127 receiving yards apiece.

Montana has a two-headed attack in the backfield with Isiah Childs and Xavier Harris leading the way. Both have more than 140 yards rushing, and Harris averages a team-high 5.8 yards per carry. The Griz don’t score a lot of rushing touchdowns, only two this season.

One of them came from Humphrey, who can make plays with his legs. He has 51 yards rushing on 17 carries this fall.

EWU quarterback Eric Barriere leads the Eagle’s high-flying attack with 1,698 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also has 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Talolo Limu-Jones and Efton Chism III both eclipsed 300 yards receiving already. Chism had four touchdown grabs, and Limu-Jones has two.

Dennis Merritt leads a potent Eagles rushing attack with 381 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Justice Jackson is also a threat whenever he touches the ball — 7.1 yards per carry.

The difference in this game may come down to the Griz defense, which ranks third in the FCS per CBS Sports.com.