Southern Utah vs Montana Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Eleventh-ranked Montana (5-2) looks to build momentum going into November with Southern Utah (1-7) in FCS action on Saturday.

Southern Utah vs Montana Preview

Montana bounced back from a disappointing 28-21 loss to Sacramento State on Oct. 16 by beating rival Idaho 34-14 on Oct. 23.

“I think we’re a confident football team,” Griz head coach Bobby Hauck said per MontanaSports.com’s Kyle Hansen. “None of that’s changed, I suppose, if you lose a game human nature would say that maybe you question yourself but beyond what human nature says I think we’ve got a confident team.”

The Griz got a strong performance from backup quarterback Kris Brown in the win. He threw for 256 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Brown started his third-consecutive game since taking over for the injured Camron Humphrey on Oct. 2 at Eastern Washington.

“It felt great to get the ball moving again on the outside and receivers making some plays deep down the field so it’s been good,” Griz wide receiver Mitch Roberts said per Kyle Hansen. “We just got into a tempo and once we got into a little bit of a tempo it slowed them down a little bit and we got into a rhythm so things started clicking from there.”

Southern Utah comes into Missoula looking for its first win since Sept. 18, a 40-35 win over Tarleton. The Thunderbirds lost a close game against Northern Colorado, 17-9, on Oct. 23.

Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller has 1,810 yards passing, a 62.1% completion rate but nine interceptions versus seven touchdowns. His top receiver, Ethan Bolingbroke has 46 catches for 454 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Brandon Schenks is second on the team with 30 receptions, 339 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Karris Davis leads the team in rushing with 264 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries. Isaiah Williams has 191 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries this season. David Moore III has 151 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries.

Montana will look to keep its defensive trends going, holding teams under 30 points for the past three weeks. Linebacker Patrick O’Connell has a team-high two sacks. Cornerback Justin Ford leads a dangerous secondary with five interceptions.

Offensively, Brown has strong receiver options in Roberts and Samuel Akem producing over 25 catches and 300 yards apiece thus far. Malik Flowers and Cole Grossman both have two touchdowns this season in addition to almost 200 yards apiece.

Xavier Harris leads the Griz rushing attack with 396 yards and a touchdown on 77 carries. Junior Bergen has 259 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries.