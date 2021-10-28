Monterrey vs Club América Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Club América head to the north of Mexico to face Monterrey at the sold out Estadio BBVA Bancomer in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League. This battle between two of the most successful clubs in this competition not only look for yet another title, but a chance to represent the region in the Club World Cup.

Monterrey vs Club América Preview

The azulcremas find themselves coming into this final looking to a month filled with great challenges. The first one is to win their eighth continental championship, further confirming that they are the most successful team in this competition.

Something will have to give between these two teams as neither side has ever lost in this competition when they reach the final. América have won the seven times they reached this stage, while Monterrey did as well on four occasions. The one thing that this game will have as a peculiarity is that Mexican international Miguel Layún will be crowned champion regardless of who wins.

The former Watford man will earn a winner’s medal as he was part of Monterrey’s squad in the first part of this competition and currently plays for Club América.

Keep in mind that the format of this tournament changed and they are now playing a one-off final instead of the home-and-away encounter that was played up to last year.

América come in with a different mindset compared to Rayados. Las Águilas come into this encounter with a substantial lead atop the table and very close to locking up the top spot in the Liguilla.

That margin of error allows Santiago Solari to be able to focus on this match. This is why Club América will be focused fully on the prize in front of them.

The last time that Monterrey faced América in a title match, it was in the Liguilla final back in the Apertura 2019.

This will be what Javier Aguirre’s men can fall back on and lok to bounce back from a four-match losing streak that saw them fall off the pace significantly in the past few weeks.

They are a totally different team to the one that eliminated Cruz Azul in semis on a 5-1 aggregate. What also has to be mentioned is that Aguirre will be facing a great deal of pressure as he is the highest-paid coach in the league with the highest payroll.

The return on those investments are nearly zero as the only other time that Monterrey were close to league contention, they fell to Santos Laguna in last season’s Liguilla.

Monterrey probable XI: Esteban Andrada, Stefan Medina, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas y Erick Aguirre; Celso Ortíz, Carlos Rodríguez, Alfonso González; Jesús Gallardo, Maxi Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori

Club América probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Jordan Silva, Emmanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastián Córdova, Roger Martinez, Henry Martín