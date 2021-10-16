Where to Watch Monterrey vs Leon in USA

Monterrey will host León in a crucial 13th round match in Liga MX. Rayados look to get back to their winning form while León look to come out of their two-match losing skid on the road.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (10:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN Deportes, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, anyone in the US can watch Monterrey vs Leon live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream one-to-two Liga MX matches per week during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports (including La Liga, Bundesliga, FA Cup and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Monterrey vs Leon live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Monterrey vs Leon Preview

Rayados took a major hit to their aspirations of reaching Club América atop the standings in Liga MX after they lost to Bravos last round. Now they return home to face a León side that are coming off a 1-0 victory against Mazatlán.

Monterrey will be without Costa Rican international winger Joel Campbell after he suffered an injury against El Salvador in World Cup qualifying. It is expected that Campbell will be out for about a month. This would mean he misses Costa Rica’s next round of qualifiers and should be returning when the Liguilla starts up.

After a slow start, Monterrey was able to right the ship and became one of the most prolific offenses in Liga MX. The team scored 18 goals so far this season, putting them in second place in that category only behind Toluca (19). In part, it is due to the performance of Mexican international Rogelio Funes Mori. The Argentine-born striker became the all-time naturalized goalscorer in Mexican national team history after scoring his goal against Honduras at Estadio Azteca.

“The stoppage was a good thing for us as we were coming off a series of important matches. We have lots of players on international duty and I hope that they do well because we have some important matchups that are very important and will determine the outcome of our semester,” said Matías Kranevitter.

León will have to evaluate how left back Osvaldo Rodríguez is after having to be subbed off in the 2-0 victory against El Salvador. The Mexican international was subbed off and replaced by Jesús Gallardo.

León had six players out on international and we will have to see if any of them end up getting action. This is especially true for players like William Tesillo (Colombia), Jean Meneses (Chile) and Ángel Mena (Ecuador). All three of them played for their national sides on Thursday night and would not be able to meet up with the team until on Friday before they fly out to Nuevo León.

Monterrey probable XI: Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, Jesús Gallardo; Matías Kranevitter, Carlos Rodríguez, Arturo González; Maximiliano Meza, Duván Vergara, Rogelio Funes Mori

Leon probable XI: Rodolfo Cota; José Ramírez, Jaine Barreiro, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez; Santiago Colombatto, José Iván Rodríguez; Elías Hernández, Víctor Dávila, Santiago Ormeño, Emmanuel Gigliotti

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 65 Monterrey wins: 11 (41 goals) León wins: 6 (25 goals) Draws: 4