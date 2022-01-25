How to Watch Morocco vs Malawi AFCON 2022 Online in USA

Morocco face Malawi in the second round of the African Cup of Nations as one of the potential candidates does not want to go the route of others in their position before them as they face an underdog Malawi.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast).

Morocco vs Malawi 2022 Preview

For Morocco, they are receiving a big boost as fullback Achraf Hakimi arrived to the Atlas Lions camp on Monday. It is still doubtful whether he will start over at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

“I hope that Achraf will be with us tomorrow, but if he is not there, there are other players who can replace him,” said midfielder Selim Amallah.

Having Hakimi at their disposal helps cover one problem, but it does not solve everything as the team has to juggle around their lineup with injuries and players having to go into isolation due to COVID-19.

“I have a team that is struggling because of COVID, coach Vahid Halilhodzic said. “We already came in with two players injured. We had three, four cases of COVID and we still have a player who is under special treatment, he is in his room, we are waiting for him to become negative.”

History is favoring Morocco as they only lost to their rival since in their previous ten matches.

The biggest doubt for Morocco is that of Ilias Chair is a major doubt for Morocco after the Queens Park Rangers man was forced off the pitch just 30 minutes into the game against Gabon through injury.

The third time was the charm for Malawi as they were able to get out of the group stage for the first time in their history. Yet there is a chip in their shoulder that they are using to motivate them coming into this match.

“I’ve seen today for example, the coach from Gambia complaining about the facilities,” said Malawi coach Mario Marinica. “We’ve been staying in the same facilities before and it was absolutely shocking. Would you imagine by the way Sadio Mane or Harry Kane having their underpants and their clothes to be washed by themselves and to hang on the bushes? You never do that. But Malawi had to go through that. Would you imagine that, you now, not to have enough food? And I’ve complained about food. Yes we did have that.”

On the injury front, Malawi will only have one absentee. They will be without Limbikani Mzava, who missed the group finale against Senegal after picking up an injury in the game against Zimbabwe on January 14.