‘Mountain Monsters’ Season 8 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The eighth season of “Mountain Monsters” premieres Sunday, January 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Mountain Monsters’ Season 8 Preview

Even after losing John Tice, known affectionately as “Trapper,” the founder of their group AIMS (Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings), in late 2019 after a prolonged illness, the AIMS men are still going strong hunting down mysterious monsters in the Appalachian mountains.

The Travel Channel description teases:

For generations, the Appalachian Mountains have had more sightings of mysterious creatures than anywhere else in the United States. Now a team of hardcore hunters and trappers are out to identify these unexplained creatures. From the Kentucky Wolfman and the Lizard Demon to the legendary Mothman, these beasts are on the run as the skilled outdoorsmen follow the fresh physical evidence gathered by eyewitnesses from the region. When folklore bites back and leaves a trail of proof, this band of native West Virginian sons seeks the truth.

The premiere episode is titled “Bigfoot or Bust” and its description reads, “The team heads back to the Tygart Valley on a mission to prove that a Bigfoot roams those mysterious hollers. A rumbling sound from deep in the hills gets the guys moving, and they stumble upon a strange tree structure.”

Then on Sunday, January 9 comes episode two, titled “Cow-Killing Bastard.” Its description teases, “Things heat up for the team when Buck realizes that the legendary Grafton Monster has migrated to the Tygart Valley. It’s a monster hunt unlike any other when they stumble across the mutilated carcass of a cow.”

Sunday, January 16 brings “Bloodbath in the Woods,” whose description reads, “The AIMS team comes in hot onto a cattle farm after realizing the Grafton Monster is hunting livestock. They then set off on a mission to hunt for what they believe is the Cryptozoic creature’s most recent victim and encounter an absolute bloodbath.”

“Huckleberry’s Monster” premieres January 23 and its description promises, “Huckleberry reveals his family’s terrifying brush with the Grafton Monster. Later, Jeff breaks out his ‘hillbilly hazmat suit’ to do some bloodwork on an old dog collar. And Buck gets into a hellacious fistfight with locals under the moonlight.”

And finally, on January 30, the AIMS team gets together to remember Trapper. The episode is called “Trapper’s Birthday” and its description reads, “After a rip-roaring fistfight in the woods, the AIMS team gathers together to remember team leader Trapper on his birthday. Huckleberry busts out a jar of his famous ‘Squatch Piss,’ and before long Appalachia’s favorite hillbilly sons are seeing double.”

“Mountain Monsters” season eight premieres Sunday, January 2 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Travel Channel.