MTV VMAs 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The MTV Video Music Awards are back with a star-studded ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 MTV VMAs online:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Philo TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.
If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” or “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with MTV, and you can get your first month for just $16:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MTV is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.
Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Preview
Hosted by Doja Cat, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from the Barclays Center in New York to celebrate the best in the past year of music.
The festivities actually begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on MTV with the pre-show, hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa. The 90-minute event will ” feature coverage from music superstar TINASHE who is stepping in as the special, celebrity correspondent,” according to the MTV press release. Global superstars Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G are set to perform.
Then at 8 p.m. Eastern the awards show begins. The performance lineup includes Normani, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna and Tainy.
Presenters include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker.
Justin Bieber leads all nominees with nine, followed by Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and Giveon with seven apiece, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B with six each, and Dua Lipa with five.
In addition to the regular awards, the Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever MTV VMAs Global Icon Award.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Atlantic Records
October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records
November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO
December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group
February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL
July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records
August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST ROCK
Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island
H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – “Solar Power” – Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
BEST ART DIRECTION
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake – “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records